FREE PODCAST 1/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (1-25-2015) WWE Royal Rumble Post-Show with live callers venting about Reigns winning the Rumble, on-site reports, full show reaction (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (1-25-2015) to a PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Greg Parks. They talked with live callers about the just-completed Royal Rumble PPV from all angles, including several live Rumble attendees, plus how WWE can “make it right” after frustrating vocal fans for the second straight Rumble PPV with Roman Reigns’s unwanted Rumble win.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.