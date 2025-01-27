FREE PODCAST 1/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (1-25-2015) WWE Royal Rumble Post-Show with live callers venting about Reigns winning the Rumble, on-site reports, full show reaction (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (1-25-2015) to a PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Greg Parks. They talked with live callers about the just-completed Royal Rumble PPV from all angles, including several live Rumble attendees, plus how WWE can “make it right” after frustrating vocal fans for the second straight Rumble PPV with Roman Reigns’s unwanted Rumble win.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO