FREE PODCAST 1/27 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss the 2010 WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania scenarios, Edge’s surprising win, R-Truth’s push, live callers (92 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 1, 2010. Wade Keller hosted and was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They fielded ten phones calls and several email questions revolving around the previous night’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV. Topics include Edge’s surprising win, scenarios for WrestleMania for Edge and John Cena, R-Truth’s seeming increased push, storylines that weren’t played out fully during the Rumble, and more.

