VIP PODCAST 1/27 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Cody-Punk compelling closing segment, another Sami errant kick, War Raiders defend, Logan-Seth-Gunther segment, more (31 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 27 edition of WWE Raw, the final episode before the Royal Rumble. It opened with Seth Rollins, Gunther, and Logan Paul exchanging words. It closed with a compelling Cody Rhodes-C.M. Punk promo, In between the War Raiders defended the tag titles, Sami Zayn lost again to Drew McIntyre, Drew confronted Paul Heyman, and much more.

