WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch this compilation of wrestlers who have only entered the Royal Rumble once in their careers?

The Royal Rumble is the event that oﬃcially kicks oﬀ the Road to WrestleMania. The winner gets to choose a championship match to participate in at Mania every year. But to win, you have to not be among the 29 men or women thrown over the top rope.

Since its inception in 1988, there have been hundreds of people that have participated in the Royal Rumble. On Saturday, more wrestlers will be added to that list. For the newest edition of the WWE YouTube Channel’s WWE Playlist, they have spotlighted people (not always trained wrestlers) who have only entered the Royal Rumble once in their careers.

At over an hour’s length, a lot more people have participated one time than people might think. A video like this will inspire a lot of what ifs along with a ton of nostalgia.

This was an informative video showing how many people only had one chance in the Royal Rumble while working for WWE. However, as the video worked backwards from last year until 1988, I noticed some other things as well. I noticed how the early Rumbles didn’t have entrance music. The wrestlers just entered the match to cheers and boos. It would feel weird to not have music accompany a wrestler in today’s WWE, but that allowed natural emotion to come through.

I also enjoyed how they included announcers and celebrities, such as Pat McAfee, Michael Cole, and Drew Carey, in the video. They aren’t wrestlers, but they deserved to be in the video since they were participants as well. Some of them, like Johnny Knoxville and Bad Bunny, actually have great wrestling skills that made them a perfect fit in the match.

Overall, this was a good video not only showcasing sole Royal Rumble appearances, but also showed how the setup evolved via entrance music.

Everything prior to 1995 was so interesting to watch because the crowd noise was all that was heard. That’s not the case today, which is why I found it interesting. So many important people like Bam Bam Bigelow, The Sandman, and Pete Dunne (so far) were shockingly only in one Rumble match.

Those watching this will be surprised by some of the names included in the video. As the Rumble is only a few days away, it’ll be interesting to see if anyone will be subtracted from this list this year. A lot of people only participated in one Royal Rumble in their WWE careers, with this video doing a great job of showcasing their performance in the ring.