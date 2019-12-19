WEEKLY OVERVIEW – ROH (thru 12/18): Top stories of week, major show lineups, live event results, schedule of live events, noteworthy social media posts, more

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

•Top Stories of the Week

The Final Battle PPV occurred this past Friday the 13th. The live event and TV tapping Final Battle: Fallout occured on Sunday the 15th. See below for full results.

Colt Cabana appeared on AEW Dark this week, it has been widely reported that Cabana and ROH have ended their handshake deal.

The Australian star Slex has signed with ROH, his introduction video was shown at Final Battle: Fallout.

•Live Event Results

Final Battle

Baltimore, MD

12/13/19

Silas Young & Josh Woods defeated Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry at 9:14 Kenny King defeated Rhett Titus at 11:10 Jeff Cobb defeated Dan Maff at 8:50 Bandido & Flamita defeated Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon at 13:51 Vincent defeated Matt Taven at 13:32 Mark Haskins defeated Bully Ray at 16:30 Alex Shelly defeated Colt Cabana at 6:31 Maria Manic defeated Angelina Love at 6:24 Dragon Lee defeated Shane Taylor (c) at 14:34 to become the new ROH World Television Champion Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham defeated The Briscoes (c) at 21:54 to become the new ROH World Tag Team Champions PCO defeated Rush (c) at 22:23 to become the new ROH World Campion

Final Battle: Fallout

Philadelphia, PA

12/15/19

Mark Haskins defeated Hallowicked Nicole Savoy defeated Sumie Sakai Jonathan Gresham defeated Alex Shelly Bateman defeated Tracey Williams Silas Young and Josh Woods defeated The Briscoes Flip Gordon defeated Rey Horus PCO & Marty Scurll defeated Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff

•Upcoming Major Show(s)

•Upcoming Events

ROH Saturday at Center Stage (Honor Club Event) in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage

ROH Honor Reigns Supreme (Honor Club Event) in Concord, NC at Cabarrus Arena

ROH on Tour in Nashville, TN – 2/28/20

ROH on Tour in Saint Charles, MO – 2/29/20

ROH on Tour in Dallas, TX – 6/5/20

ROH on Tour in San Antonio, TX – 6/6/20

•Latest TV Highlights: 12/15/19 ROH Wrestling

ROH TV Results

December 15th, 2019

Airing on Sinclair Networks and rohwrestling.com

Team Cheeseburger defeated Team Double Cheeseburger in a cheeseburger themed match.

Brian Zane did a top five of ROH managers

Rush and Dragon Lee defeated Mark Haskins and Tracey Williams

•ROH in the Media

Episode 3 of the PWTorch VIP podcast Podcast of Honor is up!

Ryan Sullivan and I review the Final Battle PPV, as well as Final Battle: Fallout. Each match from the weekend is analyzed and discussed. Will the show and weekend be a thumbs up, or thumbs down?

•Social Media Scene

•Closing Commentary

I said everything that I would like to in this week’s Podcast of Honor, but, just to quickly recap…

I really enjoyed the show on Friday, and even though the ending was a little weird, I like the hard reset done with the roster. This show proved that the powers at ROH understand how disastrous 2019 has been in the eyes of the internet wrestling community.

Are these loud voices always correct? I say no. But, when you are scrolling on Twitter and Instagram, and the only thing you hear about ROH is negative, over a length of time this really hurts any brand’s image.

I hope this is the first step in the reclamation of ROH by the community.

