News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & McMahon: Royal Rumble follow-up including Edge-Orton, Drew’s celebration, Charlotte’s teaser (116 min)

January 28, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Dailycast “Elite Major Impact” host Mike McMahon to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss the post-Royal Rumble happenings including the big Edge announcement and Randy Orton angle, Drew McIntyre’s celebration and WrestleMania match announcement, Charlotte’s tease of an announcement, Becky Lynch’s pivot, and more.

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM:  CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019