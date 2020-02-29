2/29 AEW REVOLUTION PPV REPORT: Keller’s report on Jericho vs. Moxley, Page & Omega vs. Young Bucks, Cody vs. MJF, Darby vs. Guevara, Dustin vs. Hager, Rose vs. Statlander

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

FEBRUARY 29, 2020

CHICAGO, ILL.

AIRED LIVE ON PPV & B/R LIVE STREAMING

Announcers: Jim Ros, Tony Schaivone, Excalbur

FREE PRE-SHOW

(A) DARK ORDER (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)

Before the match, Sky asked Daniels to remain backstage due to concern over his loyalties or just being a distraction. Daniels wasn’t pleased, but agreed. Taz and Excalibur discussed the possibility that Daniels is the Exalted One. In the end, Dark Order members interfered late when SCU rallied. Sky rolled up Grayson, but Uno hit him from behind. Grayson then made the cover and scored the pin.

WINNERS: Dark Order in 9:00.

-After the match, Dark Order ganged up on SCU. Colt Cabana ran out and made the save for SCU. Then Daniels came out, disguised in a black cloak at first. He revealed himself as Daniels, but instead of being with Dark Order, he joined Cabana and fellow SCU members in attacking SCU.

-Lexi interviewed Jurassic Express backstage.

-A video package aired on the Young Buck’s new autobiography.

-Justin Roberts introduced the main announce team.

-Ross, Schiavone, and Excalibur had a long discussion about the show, including chatting about the early sellout in the venue and how excited the fans were. He said the first match was Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Swagger. Oops. He meant Jake Hager. They discussed some other matches, also.

MAIN SHOW

-A video package introduced get event.

(1) JAKE HAGER vs. DUSTIN RHODES

Hager made out with a woman at ringside. She gave him a post-make-out pep talk. Ross said Hager might need a smoke. The person next to her in the front row was PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel.