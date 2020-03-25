WrestleMania 36 tapings taking place in Orlando today and tomorrow before a “stay at home” order essentially shuts down Performance Center through Apr. 9

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

Due to a “stay at home” executive order by the City of Orlando, the WWE Performance Center cannot be utilized by WWE starting tomorrow night at 11 p.m. ET through at least Apr. 9.

WWE is staging WrestleMania matches in the Performance Center today and tomorrow to get all of the in-ring matches taped before the restrictions begin. The executive order means you cannot got to work unless you are providing essential services. In fact, you cannot even visit family or friends unless there is an urgent need. You also have to maintain at least six feet of space between you and others when leaving your home for walking the dog, biking, or jogging.

WWE could also tape some other matches that aren’t taking place in the Performance Center, such as the “Boneyard Match” between A.J. Styles and Undertaker, at another time.

With increasing concerns about COVID-19, and it spreading heavily within Florida and New York, WWE pre-taping matches rather than moving them to another location was seen as the most practical and prudent course of action.

PWTorch has heard of three wrestlers self-quarantining due to feeling symptoms of illness. Dana Brooke was sent home last week after feeling ill and she has been removed from her WrestleMania match. Rey Mysterio is not listed for WrestleMania, and now Andrade & Angel Garza are facing The Street Profits for the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles instead of participating in a U.S. Title match. Another wrestler, not listed for a WrestleMania match, is also under self-quarantine according to PWTorch sources. The sooner wrestlers can self-isolate for two weeks, the better.

It seems likely WWE Raw next Monday will not only not take place at the Performance Center, but might be exclusively a studio show with video packages or pre-taped matches hyping WrestleMania.