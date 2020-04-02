NXT and AEW Ratings Report: Viewership drops last night, but big picture shows higher percentage watching on delay, key metrics and cable ranking

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

Last night viewership for AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA both took at tumble, with AEW dropping to a near-series-low of 685,000 viewers (live and same-night-DVR), down from 823,000 last week. NXT dropped to 590,000, down from 669,000, only the fourth time the series has dropped below 600,000 viewers.

AEW edged NXT with 0.51 cable rating compared to 0.50.

In the 18-49 demographic, AEW dropped to no. 37 in Wednesday night cable rankings with a 0.25 rating. NXT didn’t finish in the top 50 with its 0.15 rating. Cable news shows dominated the charts last night, with 34 of the top 50 programs in the 18-49 demo being held by CNN, Fox, and MSNBC.

On the bright side, while AEW’s live and same-night-DVR viewership is down, the viewers are showing up within three days. The average viewership after three days of delayed viewing in March was 1.06 million, in line with February’s average of 1.08 and only 107,000 down from January’s average of 1.13 million. After seven days, AEW viewership in March’s first three weeks averaged 1.09 million, not far off February’s 1.16 million and January’s 1.17 million. Last night’s same-night viewership, though, is down sharply from the prior weeks, so it’s unlikely the seven-day numbers will hold up as well.

NXT’s three-day viewership in March was 782,000, down from 883,000 in March and 857,000 in January. NXT’s seven-day viewership was 789,000 the first three weeks of March, down from 927,000 in February and 877,000 in January.

