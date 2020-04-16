Howard Finkel, WWE’s first employee and legendary ring announcer for decades, dead at age 69

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

Howard Finkel, a decades-long WWE employee famous for being the ring announcer for so many of WWE’s biggest matches, has died. He was 69.

Stephanie McMahon noted on her Twitter account that he was their first ever employee after debuting as a ring announcer for the WWWF in 1977.

WWE.com details more of his career at a tribute article posted today HERE.