NXT scores another narrow same night viewership victory over AEW, AEW keeps demo and 7-day lead

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



Last night, NXT drew 693,000 viewers among those watching live or same night on DVR, 10,000 more than AEW’s 683,000 viewers. AEW headlined with a heavily-hyped Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager match for the AEW World Title along with Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana in a TNT Tournament match. NXT featured Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. Matt Riddle & a mystery partner, plus advertised a Finn Balor match and a Charlotte appearance.

Last week, NXT outdrew AEW in same viewers by a 695,000 to 694,000 margin, a difference of just 1,000. Once the +3 Day viewership tally came in, AEW had a 30,000 viewer lead, perhaps a result of AEW having a younger audience more likely to use DVR technology.

The Apr. 1 episode lead for AEW began at 95,000 in same-night viewership, then increased to 174,000 after three days, and 206,000 after seven days.

Last night among 18-49 year olds, the target demographic of advertisers, AEW drew a 0.25 rating compared to NXT’s 0.17 rating. Among men 18-49, AEW led 0.35 to 0.22. Among men 18-34, AEW led 0.19 to 0.12.

RECOMMENDED: Raw Rating: Are viewers tuning out? Key metrics on this year’s empty-venue ratings compared to past two years during this period