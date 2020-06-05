6/5 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Bayley & Sasha vs. Bliss & Nikki, Jeff Hardy speaks, Bryan and Styles preview IC Tourney finals, Miz & Morrison’s monstrous warning for Braun

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 5, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Announcer: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Tonight after WWE Friday Night Smackdown, join me live with guest cohost Tyler Sage from the PWTorch VIP “Podcast of Honor” show to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-They panned the cheering audience in the Performance Center as Cole said they have a stacked card. They hyped the line-up of matches and segments. They showed Jeff Hardy backstage talking to three people. Cole observed that he seems to be a good mood.

-They aired a recap of last week’s incident in the parking lot including Braun Strowman describing what he saw. They also aired highlights of Daniel Bryan beating Sheamus in the semi-finals last week after Hardy stumbled to ringside which distracted Sheamus, plus Hardy beating up Sheamus afterward.

-Jeff Hardy made his ring entrance and played to the excited trainees on the other side of the plexiglass. Cole said they have a medical update on Elias. He said he has a torn pectoral muscle and broken ribs and could miss a couple minutes of action. Hardy said it’s great to see everybody. He thanked WWE management and Fox for giving him time to get something off his chest. He said last week the WWE Universe witnessed something awful and the entire show was thrown into chaos. He said Elias’s injuries could have been a lot worse. He said he wanted to paint a different portrait from his point of view.

He explained that he pulled up to the P.C. parking lot, and when he got out of the car, it felt like someone hit him with an anvil. He said everything went dark and next thing he knew, police were lifting him up and asking questions he didn’t know answers to. He said he smelled of alcohol and started to drift back to a place he said he’d never go back to. He said he worked so hard for the last eight months for sobriety, his career, and his family, and he wondered how he could explain this to his family. “How many more times could I bet for forgiveness?” he asked. The P.C. audience applauded. Hardy got emotional and said it’s all good. He said he is in WWE for a reason. He said it’s good to know he isn’t on this path alone. He said he knows deep in his heart he did not slip on his own.

He said he passed every sobriety test police gave him. He said a witness showed up and said a person with a red hair and a red beard got out of his car and fled the scene. He said he was furious, and he couldn’t wait to get back to the P.C. He said the anger he felt could only be expressed through action. He said he tried to take everything away from him, and he’ll be damned if he lets him get away with it. Cole said, “Explosive charges from Jeff Hardy.”

Sheamus’s music played and he walked out. Sheamus said Hardy is once again blaming other people for his problems. He said people like him always have excuses. He said the witnesses who lied are enablers. He told the audience to shut their traps when they heckled him. He told Jeff to be a man and admit what he did. He said he’s not a man, though, he’s just a junkie. Hardy shook his head. Sheamus brought up his wife and kids. He said not to worry about them because they’re used to it. Hardy charged and attacked Sheamus, but Sheamus came back and landed a Brogue Kick. Sheamus threw Hardy into the plexiglass over and over. Graves said those were incendiary statements followed by a Brogue Kick and a beatdown by Sheamus. The audience chanted, “You suck!” Cole wondered if what Hardy said was true. Graves said he hopes the truth will see the light soon. Sheamus let out a big yell and flexed on the stage.

-Backstage Otis was walking with Mandy Rose with his Money in the Bank briefcase. Otis noticed King Corbin’s crowd. He tried it on. “Oh yeah!” he said. He strutted proudly.

-Cole said Mandy and Otis are so in love. Graves objected to stealing Corbin’s crown. Corbin saw his crown was missing. He asked a production guy where it was. He said Otis took it. Corbin shoved him and said he should have stopped him.

(Keller’s Analysis: The placement of the crowd on a chair in the middle of the back hall was contrived.) [c]

(1) OTIS (w/Mandy Rose) vs. KING CORBIN

During Otis’s ring entrance, they showed highlights of last week’s pool skit including the Mandy dream sequence with Otis. Corbin was upset and threw Otis into the ringpost in the opening seconds. Otis made a comeback and splashed Corbin in the corner. Corbin rolled to the floor. Otis went after him. Corbin jabbed him with a chair. The ref DQ’d him.

WINNER: Otis in 4:00 via DQ.

-They fought back in the ring where Otis made a comeback and landed the Caterpillar. He let out a yell. Cole said it wasn’t Corbin’s night.

-Graves hyped a face-to-face between Daniel Bryan and A.J. Styles. Cole plugged the Women’s Tag Team Title match.

-They went to Miz and Morrison who were spying on Braun Strowman as he arrived via a video camera in the production truck. Miz made fun of Strowman driving an old car (I think a 1983 Buick Regal.) “Sweet car, Bro,” Miz said. Braun rolled his suitcase up to the P.C. [c]

-Back to Miz and Morrison. They said all of their coworkers and the fans have been telling them they don’t stand a chance. Morrison said they’ve been annoying. Miz imitated dumb fans, all of whom had a Southern drawl. Miz said some would say what they’re about to do is childish, but it’s actually strategic because angry monsters make mistakes. Miz said by the time they get to Backlash, Strowman’s life will be a living hell. They had a spy cam on Braun in the refreshment area. He poured water from a plastic bottle into his Thermos, and it fizzed up. Miz and Morrison celebrated in an obnoxiously over-the-top way. Braun was really mad and stormed off.

-Kayla interviewed Shorty G. Mojo Rawley interrupted and then said, “Sorry, little man.” He said there are far more important things to talk about such as Rob Gronkowski tragically getting robbed of his 24/7 Title. Mojo said his interview “just got cut short.” Mojo laughed and said, “See what I did there? It’s funny because you’re short.” Shorty said that was classic stuff. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura then came up behind Shorty and attacked him. New Day’s Big E and Kofi Kingston ran up and yelled at them that it was unnecessary.

(Keller’s Analysis: I smell a very random six-man tag match coming up later.)

-As Lacey Evans made her ring entrance, Sonya Deville attacked her from behind. That was a stiff shove from behind. Sonya smiled. Cole said their rematch is next. [c]

-A Raw ad said Christian and Edge are reuniting to talk about Edge’s scheduled match against Randy Orton. Also, an update on how Drew McIntyre is doing after the Bobby Lashley attack at the end of last week’s show.

(2) LACEY EVANS vs. SONYA DEVILLE