9/13 STARDOM 5STAR GRAND PRIX results: Show 7 featuring Utami Hayashishita vs. Maika, Giulia vs. Tam Nakano, & the last build to the finals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

STARDOM 5STAR GRAND PRIX

SEPTEMBER 13, 2020

FUKUOKA, JAPAN AT NISHITETSU HALL

AIRED ON STARDOM WORLD

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Iida said this was her first singles match with Watanabe. She can’t finish the GP with zero points. Even just one point would be something. Watanabe said she’d finish it quickly.

(1) MOMO WATANABE vs. SAYA IIDA – BLUE STARS BLOCK

B-Driver for the win.

WINNER: Momo Watanabe in 6:28.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Iida’s last match is against Natsuko Tora. There’s a good chance she could win that by disqualification so maybe she won’t finish with zero points. Watanabe’s last match is against Kyona in a match we’re dubbing “Always The Bridesmaid.”)

-Himeka accused Kashima of always using weapons but said she wouldn’t lose.

(2) HIMEKA vs. SAKI KASHIMA

Kashima tried for an inside cradle but Himeka pinned her with a torture rack slam.

WINNER: Himeka in 6:20.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Are they really going to have this weak jobber version of Oedo Tai be the ones responsible for the break-up of Tokyo Cyber Squad?)

-Death, Death, sixth match Death. Konami considered her the scariest opponent in the tournament.

(3) KONAMI vs. DEATH YAMA-SAN – RED STARS BLOCK

Konami looked for a triangle lancer but Death managed to roll her over and get the shoulders down for the three.

WINNER: Death Yama-san in 5:36.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Death Yano-san strikes again. Konami’s last match is against Himeka, who is one point up on her. That means she has to beat Himeka if she wants to take the Red Stars.)

-Hanan showed off her hair as styled by Kid. They’d do their best with youthful freshness. Kyona was excited for her first teaming with Riho. They were both in pink.

(4) STARS (Starlight Kid & Hanan) vs. JUNGLE KYONA & RIHO

Kyona made Hanan tap to a sharpshooter.

WINNERS: Kyona & Riho in 7:20.

(Pageot’s Perspective: I continue to have no idea what the situation is with Riho but she remains one wildcard that could shake things up if they chose to (were able to?) do more with her. Having TCS retain their stablehood on the 28th and bringing in Riho as a recruit would really help them rebound.)

-AZM didn’t care that Tora’s a heel. She was going to win.

(5) HIGH SPEED CHAMPION AZM vs. NATSUKO TORA – BLUE STARS BLOCK

Top rope double stomp. Tilt-a-whirl armbar. Kashima distracted the ref. Tora clotheslined AZM with her chain. A marishiten(??) for the pin.

WINNER: Natsuko Tora in 7:30.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Even EVIL fans are thinking enough is enough with the Oedo Tai nonsense at this point.)

-Kamitani dubbed this the Stardom icon vs. the future of Stardom. Iwatani wanted to win.

(6) WORLD OF STARDOM CHAMPION MAYU IWATANI vs. GODDESS OF STARDOM CHAMPION SAYA KAMITANI – RED STARS BLOCK

And she did with a dragon sleeper.

WINNER: Mayu Iwatani in 10:35.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Iwatani’s last opponent is Nakano. The only way she can take the Red Stars now is if she beats Nakano and Konami vs. Himeka goes to a draw.)

-Nakano vowed to take everything away from Giulia. Giulia said she’d knock her down further.

(7) WONDER OF STARDOM & ARTIST OF STARDOM CHAMPION GIULIA vs. TAM NAKANO – RED STARS BLOCK

Tiger suplex for the pin.

WINNER: Tam Nakano in 10:24.

-Nakano was giddy over the victory. She pointed out that they’re now 1-1 in singles matches. October 3 will be the tie-breaker with the white belt on the line. Giulia said that Nakano has made her mad now. She promised to rain hell on her and called her trash.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Nakano’s last opponent is Iwatani. The only way she can take the Red Stars now is if she beats Iwatani and Konami beats Himeka. Giulia now has the most singles losses out of everyone in DDM.)

-Maika and Hayashishita were also 1-1 in singles action. Hayashishita pointed out that a win here would take the block for her and put her in the finals.

(Pageot’s Perspective: …so we know that’s not happening.)

(8) GODDESS OF STARDOM CHAMPION UTAMI HAYASHISHITA vs. FUTURE OF STARDOM & ARTIST OF STARDOM CHAMPION MAIKA – BLUE STARS BLOCK

Hayashishita passed out in a katahajime chokehold.

WINNER: Maika in 13:55.

-Hayashishita was a poor loser and gave Maika the finger before leaving. Maika boasted about beating her rival in her (Maika’s) hometown. DDM closed the show.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Hayashishita has one match left and her opponent is Syuri. Maika has two matches left and her opponents are AZM and Syuri. The only way Syuri can take Blue Stars is if she wins both matches. If Hayashishita loses her match she’s out of the tournament. If Hayashishita wins, Maika would need at least a win and a draw to take the block. If Hayashishita loses, then Maika vs. Syuri decides the block.)

The five best singles records in 2020 Stardom are now:

Himeka – 6-1-1

Maika – 7-2-1

Giulia – 10-3-2

Syuri – 6-2-1

Jamie Hayter – 3-1-1

Red Stars standings after show 7:

Himeka – 9

Mayu Iwatani – 8

Konami – 8

Tam Nakano – 8

Giulia – 6

Death Yama-san – 4

Saya Kamitani – 3

Starlight Kid – 2