9/22 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: EC3 gives away Moose’s number, Heath lobbies for job, Sami Callihan vs. RVD, Dashwood vs. Grace, Bey vs. Miguel vs. TJP, Raju defends

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 22, 2020

RECORDED AT THE IMPACT ZONE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Recap video of last week including clips of Moose, Rich Swann, and Eric Young.

-Impact opening.

(1) CHRIS BEY vs. TREY MIGUEL vs. TJP

The winner of the match received an immediate X Division title match against Rohit Raju. Rohit came to ringside to watch the match. Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne called the action. TJP and Bey mixed it up to start. Trey tried to get involved but was sent out of the ring. Bey dispatched TJP and went at it with Trey. The action was going at a lighting pace. TJP took over on Trey for a while and scored a two count. Bey dominated for a while and went for pins on TJP and Trey but they kicked out. TJP locked Bey and Trey into a simultaneous submission move. Bey escaped and broke it up. Eventually TJP got the advantage again with suplexes on Bey. All three traded moves for a while with no one getting the upper hand for very long. Trey jumped off the top rope right into a cutter by Bey. Trey eventually got the pin on TJP after the double knees from the top.

WINNER: Trey Miguel in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: My description can’t do this match justice because these guys moved so fast it was hard to keep up with all of the action. TJP continues to come up with innovative moves every match. Great way to start the show).

(2) ROHIT RAJU (c) vs. TREY MIGUEL – X Division Title match

The match started immediately as Trey was recovering from the previous match. Rohit got a quick roll up with the tights for the win.

WINNER: Rohit Raju in ten seconds.

Rohit celebrated as Trey looked on in frustration.

-Eric Young was backstage in front of a cage. He said that everything going forward would be the fault of Scott D’Amore and Rich Swann. [c]

-Gia Miller knocked on Tenille Dashwood’s dressing room door. Kaleb answered the door and said Tenille was busy getting bee venom therapy but would be ready for the match tonight. Tenille walked to the door, gave an inspirational quote, and predicted a win tonight.

-Josh and Madison appeared on camera and ran down the matches for the show.

(3) KIMBER LEE (w/Deonna Purrazzo) vs. SUSIE (w/Kylie Rae)

Josh and Madison said this match had been set up from an angle on social media. Kimber Lee got an early two count after catching Susie while she was trying to do the splits. Susie took over with a side headlock and bulldog. Kimber Lee scored a two count after a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Kimber Lee stayed on offense, including dropkicking Susie to the outside. Deonna stomped on Susie on the outside. [c]

Kimber Lee continued to stay on top of Susie with kicks. Susie made a comeback but was stopped after a series of kicks. Kimber Lee worked the leg. Josh speculated on what turns Susie into Su Yung. Kimber Lee had Susie in a Boston Crab as Kylie and Deonna reacted outside. Susie made the ropes to break the hold. Kimber Lee kicked Susie hard in the chest, but Susie caught her foot on the last kick and mounted a comeback, as Kylie cheered on the outside. Kimber Lee power bombed Susie for a two count. Deonna got on the apron to attack Susie but accidentally hit Kimber Lee. Susie got the Panic Switch on Kimber Lee for the win.

WINNER: Susie in 9:00.

After the match, Deonna attacked Kylie in the ring. Susie pulled her off but got caught in an armbar. Kylie superkicked Deonna to break it up, then threw Deonna out of the ring. Kylie took the mic and challenged Deonna to a Knockouts title match at Bound for Glory. Deonna was angry on the outside. [c]

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match. I was glad to see both of these wrestlers get the spotlight in a match with some time. They seem to be leading up to the return of Su Yung soon).

-A #heath4impact segment aired. Heath said he used to have a last name, but now a billionaire keeps it in a safe. He said it was no secret that he needs a job. They cut to a clip of his kids asking for a water slide or a pool. He said he loved wrestling as they showed clips of him in the ring. He said he could wrestle anywhere but he wanted to do it in Impact because they had the best competition and because his best friend was there. A security guy interrupted to say Heath wasn’t welcome in the building. Rhino joined Heath and encouraged everyone to support #heath4impact. Heath begged everyone to get it trending on social media. Rhino said many other people supported the movement as well as they cut to Cameo clips of David Hasselhoff, Flavor Flav, Nancy Kerrigan, Chuck Norris, and D-Lo Brown (listed as “Delorian Brown”) urging Impact and Scott D’Amore to hire Heath. Rhino said this wouldn’t be over until Heath has a job. Finally, Heath’s kids urged D’Amore to hire him as well.

(D.L.’s Analysis: This segment was fun. The appearances by the celebrities were funny and unexpected. I went to the Cameo website, did the math, and found out that this segment cost $900 [Hasselhoff: $300, Flav: $250, Kerrigan: a relatively paltry $50, and Norris: $300]. With that said, I’m ready for Heath to get in the ring and get involved in storylines).

-Backstage, the Motor City Machine Guns were chatting when they were joined by The Good Brothers, and the Rascalz. The Rascalz said they would earn respect from the Good Brothers and wanted a match. The Good Brothers said they could have the match.

-Flashback Moment of the Week: A.J. Styles vs. Bully Ray from Bound for Glory 2013.

-EC3 segment. He said he knows what it’s like to have something stolen from him. He told Moose that these were the times to control our narrative. EC3 pulled out a cell phone and said together we could all use modern technology to help Moose find the TNA belt. He said any information should be sent directly to Moose’s cell phone and gave the number as 407-457-8494, which appeared on the screen as well. He said together they could bring down the culprit.

-Taya asked where Rosemary was last week when she got attacked by Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz. Rosemary said she was unconscious after getting beaten up by Havoc. Rosemary said they need to be on the same page. Taya agreed to help Rosemary with her problem first, then they could help with Taya’s problem. Taya said John E. Bravo was becoming his own man. The footage cut to Bravo backstage with The Deaners, Alisha Edwards, Crazzy Steve, Johnny Swinger, and Fallah Bahh. Bravo said they were all here to be his groomsmen. Alisha said he was being a dick (pause) dictator. The Deaners called for a bachelor party. Bravo said the Deaners should be grateful to him for bringing them to Wrestle House and making them relevant. The Deaners had a match, so they left. Tommy Dreamer called for “Match Time”, but Bravo cut him off and told him to take that to 2300 Arena. Bravo told everyone there was still a lot of work to be done. [c]

-Gia Miller approached Brian Myers backstage and discussed his loss to Willie Mack. He freaked out and turned over a table after Gia said he had cheated in his victories. Dreamer approached and told Myers to clean up the mess he made. They went face to face. Myers refused to clean up. He eventually said he would do it but if Dreamer saw him again, he better walk the other way.

-Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake approached the ring for a match, but Eric Young attacked both from behind. He beat up Cody at ringside. He threw Cody in the ring and said “The world belongs to me”. Cody fought back but was cut off. Eric delivered a piledriver. Eric smiled and looked down at Cody, then paced the ring. He said his conscience was clear, then put Cody in an ankle lock. Jake broke it up and fought with Eric. Eric eventually fled and went back up the ramp. When Jake turned his back, Eric ran back in the ring and attacked him. He kicked Cody and Jake, then delivered a piledriver to Jake. He smiled. He said the blood was on Scott D’Amore’s hands. He took the mic and asked if Eddie, Rich, and Scott were watching as he stomped both Deaners and taunted them. Eric put an ankle lock on Jake. Security ran down, but Eric fought them too. He went back to stomping Jake and put him in an ankle lock. Scott D’Amore finally walked out and tried to get Eric to break it. He got in the ring and they yelled at each other. Eric grabbed Scott by the lapels. Eddie Edwards stormed the ring and attacked Eric. Eric fled up the ramp, then held the belt in the air and pointed at Eddie. [c]

(D.L.’s Analysis: This was effective in getting Eric over as a dangerous maniac, but it did go on a tad too long).

-Eddie Edwards caught up with Scott D’Amore backstage and demanded a rematch with Eric Young. Scott said it would happen at Victory Road. They yelled at each other. Scott challenged Eddie to be the leader he says he is. Josh said Victory Road would take place on Impact Plus on Saturday, October 3rd.

(4) ROB VAN DAM (w/Katie Forbes) vs. SAMI CALLIHAN

If RVD wins the match, Katie Forbes gets five minutes in the ring with Sami. Josh said this match was set up on social media when Sami and RVD had a confrontation on RVD’s Whole F’N Talk Show. Sami and RVD battled on the outside with Sami having the advantage. Katie grabbed Sami’s foot as he was entering the ring, which turned the tide of the match. RVD threw Sami back in the ring and the bell finally rang to start the match. Sami had the advantage, but RVD turned it around with a drop toe hold into the ropes. Katie interfered while the referee’s back was turned. [c]

Coming out of the break, RVD was still on the attack. They battled back and forth with punches until RVD raked the eyes. Sami raked RVD’s eyes in retaliation, then hit a DDT for a two count. Sami went for a piledriver, but Katie got on the apron and sprayed Sami with hairspray. RVD rolled Sami up with a bodyscissors for the pin.

WINNER: Rob Van Dam in 6:00.

Katie attacked Sami immediately after the match and stomped on him in the corner. Sami recovered and set her up for a piledriver but RVD ran in the ring and attacked him. Katie continued with stomps. RVD came in the ring with a chair. RVD and Katie kissed, then RVD climbed to the top rope. Sami threw the chair at RVD and knocked him off the top. Sami piledrived Katie and made his own three count.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Match was okay. Not a fan of the man vs. woman violence. It doesn’t appear this feud is over just yet.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Ace Austin and Madman Fulton backstage. Ace and Fulton said they were next in line for a tag team title shot. The North interrupted and said they deserved the shot instead. They all went toe to toe. The North said they should have a match next week. Ace and Fulton agreed.

-A split screen showed Jordynne Grace warming up backstage as Kaleb took pictures of Tenille.

-Josh and Madison previewed next week’s matches which include:

Johnny Swinger vs. Fallah Bahh (winner gets to be John E. Bravo’s best man in the wedding)

Rosemary & Taya vs. Havok & Nevaeh

The Rascalz vs. The Good Brothers

The North vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Kaleb (with a K) walked down the ramp and took the mic from Dave Penzer. He went in the ring and said he was bringing everyone “sweet, sweet premium content.” He introduced Tenille. [c]

(5) TENILLE DASHWOOD (w/Kaleb) vs. JORDYNNE GRACE



Tenille took over at the start with stomps in the corner. Grace turned the tide by whipping Tenille into the corners. Josh wondered if Tenille had ring rust since she hadn’t competed in a while. Jordynne missed a slide to the outside and Tenille dragged her out. Kaleb took pictures at ringside that Josh and Madison speculated would end up on social media. Tenille took over once Jordynne got back in the ring. Tenille cut off a comeback by delivering a reverse DDT for a two count. Jordynne finally mounted a comeback and got a two count after a Michinoku Driver. They battled on the top rope and Tenille landed a double stomp and a splash into the corner for a two count. Tenille was frustrated after not getting the pin. Jordynne hit a spinebuster for her own two count. Kaleb climbed on the apron to distract Jordynne. Tenille got the Spotlight Kick for the three count and the win.

WINNER: Tenille Dashwood in 9:00.

Kaleb took photos of Tenille afterwards.

-After the sign-off, Eddie Edwards was shown leaving the building. He was beaten up by an unknown assailant.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good main event. It was nice to see Tenille and Jordynne in the main event because it positions them as credible wrestlers that need to be taken seriously. They were given time and delivered too. Impact made Tenille’s return seem like a big deal instead of just throwing it out there. I was impressed with Tenille’s ring presence as a heel. Putting Kaleb with Tenille really adds to her act. Jordynne is such a likeable babyface. Hope to see her in the title picture again at some point.

Overall, a fun show without giving away anything big. They are slowly setting up their biggest show of the year, Bound For Glory, and also built to another destination show, Victory Road. If you’re a fan of tag team action, you’re in luck next week.

