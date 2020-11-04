11/4 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Moxley-Kingston face to face, Scorpio Sky vs. Spears, Guevara & Ortiz vs. MJF & Wardlow, final All Out hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 4, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-They aired an abbreviated Dynamite opening montage.

-They went to Dasha with Chris Jericho, Santana, and Jake Hager. Jericho began to congratulate Hager on his “win” to become 3-0. MJF approached Jericho with Wardlow and said he’s going to have a front row seat to see he belongs in the Inner Circle. Jericho said he’s missing something, because the Inner Circle have a killer instinct. He said he thinks MJF is “a little soft.” MJF took offense and said, “Just watch!”

-Ross, Schiavone, and Excalibur introduced the show as Jericho’s ring entrance began. They showed fans singing the lyrics. Ross said he’s downloaded the song to his iPad. Schiavone said he should know the words now. They stopped the music and the fans finished. Jericho then joined them at the announce desk. He called them his Jeri-Choir.

(1) MJF & WARDLOW vs. SAMMY GUEVARA & ORTIZ

Jericho said Guevara and Ortiz are there because they don’t want MJF in the Inner Circle. He said he, Santana, and Hager are more open to it. Ross noted that Tony Khan said there could be over 1,000 fans at Daily’s Place on Saturday night for Full Gear, so the atmosphere could be even more electric. Sammy jawed at MJF from the ring apron. When Sammy ran into the ring, the ref forced him back as MJF and Wardlow double-teamed Ortiz. Jericho said he needs to see the best of MJF on Saturday night. Guevara rallied with a springboard bodyblock onto both MJF and Wardlow. He then landed two dives on opposite side of the ring and played to the crowd. He didn’t get a big pop, but you can imagine showing that fire and flashy style as a babyface.

Eventually Sammy and MJF squared off. They stared each other down. MJF ducked Sammy. Sammy ducked MJF. MJF poked Sammy in the eye. He then hit a high-knee followed by a GTH for a near fall, broken up by Wardlow. Ortiz landed a bulldog on Wardlow. Sammy landed a running shooting star press. Ortiz landed a senton. They did a four-way spot where Wardlow powered the other three off the top rope. Wardlow gave Ortiz an F10 for a near fall, broken up by Guevara. Guevera tagged in then landed a springboard flip axe handle onto MJF at ringside. He was about to high-five a masked wrestler in the crowd, but then gave him the finger. The masked wrestler threw a chair at Guevara’s head, then took off his mask and it was Matt Hardy. Hardy led a brief “Delete!” chant. Back in the ring, MJF applied an Fujiwara Armbar on Ortiz for the tapout win.

WINNERS: MJF & Wardlow in 10:00.

-MJF walked up to the announce desk with Wardlow, gloating about his win. He then tackled Jericho through the backdrop and pounded away at him. “Saturday night can’t come quick enough for me,” said Ross. Jericho stood up and smiled, as if he liked the impetus and intensity of MJF.

-The announcers hyped the rest of the line-up for the show, including the return of Pac. Excalibur said he’d break his silence and speak on Dynamite for the first time in months.

-They went to Schiavone’s pre-recorded interview with Kenny Omega. Schiavione was petting a dog sitting on a couch. Kenny said it’s not even his house or his dog. He said he relocated to Jacksonville, Fla. temporarily so he could focus 100 percent on the tournament. Omega said they brag all the time about being a sports-based product, bragging about how wins and losses matter. He said he could have marched into Tony Khan’s office to demand a bye in the tournament. He said instead he made it to the finals on his own merits, and that was the only proper way to win the Eliminator Tournament. Schiavone said he was betting on Wardlow to make it to the final a little bit, but Hangman Page pulled it out. He asked Schiavone his pick, considering he has “won every tournament I’ve entered.” Schiavone said his money would be on him. He asked the viewers who they’ve got. He said he’s determined to become AEW Champion.

(Keller’s Analysis: Okay, that’s a real step in the right direction for Kenny. It’s like they’ve taken too much pride in a slow reveal of his character and it’s seemed indisciplined, ambiguous, and meandering. This could still be too subtle, but it’s moving in the right direction, and as long as viewers are ultimately rewarded for “picking up on the signals” in the end when Kenny goes further in the direction of a clear heel whose let his success and the subsequent fawning over him go to his head, this could be a good wrestling character at a top level combined with rumors that he’s pretty darn good in big singles matches.)

-Trent made his entrance with Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. [c]

(2) TRENT (w/Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor) vs. MIRO (w/Kip Sabian)

Miro made his ring entrance after the break. He had a look of intensity that bordered on being cartoonish, but stopped just short. They replayed Miro inadvertently destroying the arcade cabinet that was Miro’s wedding gift to Sabian and Penelope Ford. Ross downplayed it being “just a video game,” but Excalibur plowed through it. A clip aired from earlier in the week of Miro and Trent debating with Excalibur moderating. They talked about Miro being a “young boy” for “Barretta” (Trent) in Japan. Ross asked him to explain what a “young boy” is in pro wrestling vernacular. Jericho explained it’s being a veteran wrestler’s assistant, doing menial tasks to pay dues.

Miro told Trent his mom didn’t teach him any manners. Trent attacked Miro as soon as his mom mentioned. Miro came back and dominated. Jericho said he loves Miro beat the crap out of people. The ref scolded Miro for beating up Taylor in the ropes and breaking at four. Taylor went after Sabian at ringside, throwing him into the ringside barricade. Taylor avoided a charging Miro, who crashed into the corner. Miro threw Trent to the floor and they cut to a break. [c/ss]

During the break, on split-screen, Ford and Cassidy got into an argument. Ford slapped Cassidy. Dark Order then attacked Cassidy, with John Silver giving Cassidy a running boot. The ref booted them from ringside. They threw a fit. Miro yelled at them and they backed away scared.

Back to full screen, Miro stayed on offense against Trent in the ring. They battled back and forth for several minutes.Trent went for a springboard out of the corner, but slipped. Miro caught him with the Machka kick and then a body stomp followed by his camel clutch for the win.

WINNER: Miro in 12:00.

-Miro reapplied the camel clutch, so Taylor made the save. Kip threw Trent out of the ring. Miro marched over and stomped on Sabian and Taylor at ringside. Miro grabbed a mic at ringside and said because of Trent’s mother, he has no manners. Cassidy leaped off the top rope onto Miro at ringside.

-They aired a sitdown interview with Ross talking with Hangman Page. Page had a mixed drink. He was lit. Ross asked how he felt about facing Kenny. Page said he knew it’d come down to them and he’d had a chance to think about it a lot and he plans to kick his ass. Ross said Page is guzzling that bourbon and he seems nervous to him. Page admitted he’s a little nervous and he’s not too proud to admit it. He said the day the company started, he said he was going to be the AEW World Champion. Nobody believed it, and Saturday is the closest he’s gotten to the title since then, and if he doesn’t win, he doesn’t know what he has other than the glass of whiskey. Ross said, “As my mamma said, moderation, buddy, moderation. I’m looking forward to calling it.”

-Jericho said he beat Page when he was stone-cold sober, but if Page goes against Kenny at all hung over or inebriated, Kenny will tear him apart. [c]