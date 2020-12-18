12/18 ROH Final Battle 2020 Results: Rush vs. Brody King for The ROH World Title, Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon for The Pure Title, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Vincent & Bateman, Dragon Lee defends the Television Title, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH FINAL BATTLE

DECEMBER 18, 2020

BALTIMORE, MD AT UMBC EVENT CENTER

AIRED ON ROH HONOR CLUB & PPV

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, and Dalton Castle

-The announce team starts the first free hour of the PPV by explaining which competitors are out due to Covid-19 protocols. They then ran down the matches on the card.

(1) DAK DRAPER vs. JOSH WOODS vs. LSG vs. TONY DEPPEN

All four men adhered to the code of honor to start the match. Woods and Draper started the match as the legal men, they showed off their technical skills that they both have in spades based on their amateur backgrounds. Deppen and LSG then became legal and had a few minute exchange. Woods and Draper were legal again as both LSG and Deepen had gone over the top rope (Lucha rules match). Soon it was Deppen & Dak in the ring, then LSG entered, then one again it was Dak and Tony as the legal men.

Draper missed a knee drop and sold the start of that injury. A combination of LSG and Deppen then worked offense in on Draper as Woods was recovering on the floor. All four men were in the ring for a moment, leaving LSG and Draper alone. A Superplex involving both men and Woods led to a showdown of strikes between Dak and Woods. Draper hit a Doctor Bomb for a near fall, Woods countered with a Triangle lock, LSG flew in and knocked out Draper and Woods. Tony Deppen then rolled up the now legal LSG and got the pinfall win.

Winner: Tony Deppen in 11:44 (**1/2)

(Sage’s Analysis: This match was a solid opener that told a good story with the Draper character. This match made me want to see a future match between Woods and Draper, both men seem like big future stars for the company. The Lucha style match was a bit weird and clunky as the announce team had trouble getting the rules down in the early portion of the bout. The surprise win by Deppen was exciting to see as ROH can be very predictable in PPV matches. I hope this is a sign that this show will be different than I expected.)

-A backstage segment set a match between Jay Briscoe and Shane Taylor, it also looks like Dalton Castle vs. Rey Horus will be happening as a replacement match as well. Both matches are really goo replacement matches.

(2) WHEELER YUTA & FRED YEHI vs. THE FOUNDATION (TRACY WILLIAMS & RHETT TITUS)

All four men shook hands before the match. The announce team went over the rules of the match and the legacy of WCW in Australia in the 60’s and 70’s as the foundation for this type of match. After a quick exchange with Williams and Yuta, Titus and Yehi were in the ring. Yeah got a hold on Titus that caused The Foundation to use their first rope break of the match. Yuta then entered the fray and did some fun moves on the mat to get a slight advantage. Titus tagged in Williams and Williams hit a cloverleaf as soon as he got in. This caused a rope break by Yuta. Both teams had two at the point.

Titus was tagged in, and he continued the assault on the damaged Yuta. Williams and Yehi were both tagged. Williams was assaulted in the ropes and was forced to use his teams second rope break. Yehi had Titus in a hold and Williams had to break the hold, The Foundation now had no rope breaks. Team Yehi & Yuta used a rope break soon after and they had one remaining. Titus drop kicked Yuta outside of the ring. Wiliams and Yehi were the legal men as Yehi got Williams in a dragon sleeper with no breaks, Titus threw Yuta into the submission to break up the hold (technically legal).

Titus and Yuta were tagged in, they traded near falls via roll ups. After tandem moves, Yuta got a near fall on Titus. Williams was tagged in, he hit a clothesline on Yuta, then a driver for two near falls. Williams hit a pile driver and Yehi used the third break to break up the pinfall. Williams got Yuta in a face lock for the submission win.

Winner: The Foundation in 13:51 (***3/4)

(Sage’s Analysis: That match rocked. I love the pure wrestling style in tag matches. It made for so much drama in this match and both teams really mapped out the drama well from start to finish.)

(3) JONATHAN GRESHAM & JAY LETHAL (C) vs. MARK BRISCOE & PCO

All four men shook hands before the bell. Lethal and Briscoe started the match, the two men locked up and Briscoe punched lethal, and got him out of the ring. Lethal and Gresham talked outside the ring before Lethal reentered, he then took out Briscoe. PCO was tagged in and did mat wrestling and went for a submission on Lethal. Gresham was tagged in, he tried to wrestle PCO pure style, but was struck down and thrown out of the ring. Briscoe was tagged in and both Briscoe and PCO did outside dives and apron dives to get the advantage.

Briscoe used a chair to do a front flip dive to both Lethal and Gresham. PCO then set up Lethal for his apron front flip that somehow he didn’t hit. Briscoe and Gresham were legal and Briscoe hit a neck breaker which led to a near fall. A dropkick German Suplex by Lethal/Gresham changed the momentum in their favor. PCO and Lethal were the legal men, PCO took out Lethal with a pop-up power bomb, Graham was tagged in and power slammed. Lethal made the save and Briscoe embrued to even the odds. Lethal broke up a PCOsault on Gresham, PCO and Lethal traded strikes in the ring after.

Lethal and Gresham hit what could have been the finish. But, this just powered up PCO who went in a rampage. But Greham hit a roll up and got the pinfall.

Winner: Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham in 12:50 (***1/4)

(Sage’s Analysis: This match was so much better than it had any right to be. I really enjoyed the story told early on with PCO/Lethal and then PCO/Gresham. The action after the first 5 minutes was nonstop, exciting, and logical. I also like that they had to beat PCO with a roll up, and not a power move.)

(4) DALTON CASTLE vs. REY HORUS

Both men respected the code of honor. The two men moved around the ring to feel each other out, Castle needed up on the outside, but he quickly got back in. Castle was able to hit a power move to gain control, Dalton was able to pick up Horus and slam him, he then started to wear him down with mat work. Horus was able to counter and Horus was able to do a top rope dive to get control.

Castle was flipped over the barricade when his knee struck it directly, back in the ring Rey was able to get a near fall. Rey got a second near fall when Castle grabbed the bottom rope on a pinning attempt. Castle adjusted strategy and he was able to hit a series of suplexes on Horus. Horus was able to hit a Tornado Driver off the top rope for the pinfall.

Winner: Rey Horus in 9:11 (**1/4)

(Sage’s Analysis: This match was a styles clash that worked for the most part. It was the perfect length and it was a really big win for Horus. As Dalton said when walking to the ring, he is a guy spinning his wheels right now. I wonder how long Castle has left in ROH with booking like this? That being said, this was Castles best match in a long time.)

(5) MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT vs. VINCENT & BATEMAN