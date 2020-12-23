12/23 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Full line-up including Sting interview, Bucks vs. The Acclaimed, Jericho & MJF vs. Top Flight, plus latest rankings and pre-show thoughts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE: HOLIDAY BASH

DECEMBER 23, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.

Dynamite Matches and Segments

Tony Schiavone interviews Sting

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford w/Miro announce their wedding date

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida in action

Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Top Flight (Darius Martin & Daunte Martin)

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, & Marko Stunt vs. Colt Cabana & Dark Order’s “5” & “10”

Pac vs. The Butcher

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Cater & Anthony Bowens) for the AEW Tag Team Championships

AEW Dark Results

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) defeat Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson)

Nyla Rose defeated Tesha Price

Miro defeated Sonny Kiss

Thunder Rosa defeated Jazmin Allure

Stu Grayson defeated Lee Johnson

Alex Garcia defeated KiLynn King

“Pretty” Peter Avalon defeated Mike Verna

Red Velvet defeated Vertvixen

Dark Order’s “5”, “10” & Colt Cabana defeated Aaron Solow, Fuego Del Sol & Ray Jaz

Leyla Hirsch defeated Madi Wrenkowski

The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) defeated TNT (Terrell Hughes & Terrence Hughes)

Rey Fenix defeated Danny Limelight

Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico

Official AEW Rankings Released

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 pic.twitter.com/pxUOAvRPjo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2020

Tonight we have a loaded card for your holiday bash episode of #AEWDynamite!

REMINDER: Dynamite TONIGHT will air IMMEDIATELY following NBA on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/TWQ9DbxJOU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2020

Final Thoughts

What a couple of weeks it’s been for AEW! There’s a lot of exciting stuff happening in their orbit, and tonight we have another branded edition of Dynamite. I’m most looking forward to the young talent being featured this week (The Acclaimed, Top Flight, whoever Shida is squashing) and think that the in-ring time on AEW Dark is really starting to payoff for the company and wrestlers both. For example, after last week’s show, I went back and watched the Bucks/Private Party tag team tournament match and there has been a HUGE improvement in almost every aspect of Private Party’s work, which I (maybe mistakenly, so correct me if I’m wrong) attribute to their near-weekly appearances on Dark. We’re seeing a lot of raw talent come in and get a chance to develop with access to ring time and veterans that they never had on the indies and I love it.

