12/25 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Owens in a cage for the Universal Title, Sami vs. Big E for IC Title, Charlotte & Asuka first tag title defense

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

DECEMBER 25, 2020 (TAPED TUESDAY)

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-The NFL post-game ran long so Smackdown started nearly 10 minutes late. They went promptly to Cole introducing the show and Roman Reigns making his ring entrance. Cole gave the background on Reigns, clearly indicative of expectations that some people were watching who aren’t typical both because of it being on Christmas night and also coming right after an NFL game. He also explained the rules of the cage match. Graves said no one has come closer to knocking Reigns off of the mountain than his opponent tonight. As Owens came out, Graves said Owens “might not be your protoypical WWE Superstar, but he belongs.”

(Keller’s Analysis: With all of the different body types that have drawn big money and headlined pro wrestling events over the last century, I’m not sure WWE has to “apologize for” or “explain” Owens’ having something other than a muscular lean bodytype.)

(1) ROMAN REIGNS (w/Paul Heyman) vs. KEVIN OWENS – Cage match for the Universal Title

Reigns scored a two count early after throwing KO into the cage. Reigns went for an early Superman punch, but KO ducked and delivered a DDT. Both were down and slow to get up. KO landed a cannonball in the corner for a near fall a minute later. The showed Heyman taking a deep breath of relief at ringside. Reigns countered a Pop-up Powerbomb into a power legdrop for a near fall. He punched away at KO in the corner. KO punched back and then landed a frog splash for a near fall. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Owens landed a powerbomb for a near fall. Graves said Owens looks frustrated, but he has to keep his cool. Cole said Owens might have just given Reigns his best shot. Graves said Reigns would never admit it, but maybe Owens earned some of Reigns’s respect this past Sunday. Owens blocked Reigns’s superplex attempt and landed a fisherman’s buster instead off the top rope. Owens crawled onto Reigns ten seconds later and scored a near fall. Owens set up a Stunner, but Reigns pushed him off and landed a Superman Punch for a near fall. Graves said Reigns knows he’s in a fight tonight. Reigns sat up and had some words for Owens, then turned up the vicious intensity, throwing Owens into the cage twice and then applied a guillotine through the ropes. Owens pulled Reigns throat-first across the top rope to force Reigns to release his hold. Both stood. Reigns charged, but KO kicked him in the head and gave him a Stunner for a near fall. They cut to another break. [c]

Owens was trying to escape after they came back to the match. Graves said it’s a change in strategy for Owens. Owens knocked Reigns down and climbed to the top. Reigns leaped and grabbed Owens’ ankle. Owens superkicked Reignds down and then went for a senton, but Reigns lifted his knees. Reigns quickly speared Owens for a believable near fall. “Are you kidding me?” exclaimed Cole. Graves said Reigns looks baffled. Reigns was going to leave out the door. He was casual about it. Owens grabbed his ankle. Reigns signed as Graves said Reigns winning is just a formality. Reigns yanked the door into Reigns’s face and got aggressive, ramming Reigns’s head into the cage over and over. Reigns dropped to the mat. Cole wondered if he could make it to the door and escape. Jey Uso slammed the door in KO’s face. Reigns then grabbed KO just as he was about to drop to the floor. Owens went for a Pop-up Powerbomb, but Reigns countered with a Superman Punch. He went for a spear, but Owens moved. Reigns crashed into the cage. Owens then hit a Stunner. Owens struggled to his feet. Jey handcuffed Owens’ wrist to the cage. Owens hung outside the cage door and his feet almost reached the floor, but not quite. Reigns sat up and smiled. Cole said Owens was so close, “but that damn Jey Uso handcuffed him to the cage.” Reigns stepped over Owens and casually left the ring and dropped to the floor as Reigns taunted him and Owens yelled at him. “You can’t keep me down, you little bitch.” Reigns dropped to the floor to officially win. Heyman kneeled and handed Reigns the Universal Title with a look of glee on his face. Cole said you can’t take anything away from Owens. Reigns smiled at Owens smugly as Owens stared back at him, still cuffed.

WINNER: Reigns to retain the Universal Title in 26:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. That finish suggests Reigns vs. Owens isn’t over yet. Reigns continues to be a cocky heel who is very willing to accept any help to stay on top, which in theory should help him get booed and be perceived as a villain no matter how “cool” he comes across otherwise. The overall vibe to the show made this Smackdown feel like a big deal. With the NFL lead-in, WWE is definitely aiming to score a bit viewership number rather than waving a white flag because it’s Christmas and people are out of their usual viewing routines.)

-The announcers hyped Sami vs. Big E, Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso, and Charlotte & Asuka defending their tag titles. [c]

-Asuka made her ring entrance first. Then Charlotte. The announcers recapped how Charlotte replaced Lana as Asuka’s tag partner.

-Charlotte said before the match from mid-ring that “it looks like Christmas came early as the Queen and the Empress have returned to Friday Night Smackdown.” (IT’S CHRISTMAS, so Christmas did not come early.) Bayley walked out and entered the ring and bragged about her long title reign. Sasha Banks’ music interrupted and she danced her way to the ring. Sasha asked Bayley if she wants to talk about who the Smackdown Women’s Champion is now. Bianca Belair then danced her way onto the stage. She entered the ring and said she’s the EST of WWE. Carmella then walked out with her sommelier. She entered the ring and said, “Look at all of these witches. Oh, what I meant to say is bitches.” She asked everyone to look at her. Charlotte covered Asuka’s eyes. Carmella said there is only one woman in the ring who is naughty and nice and only one who is nice and naughty.

-Cole hyped that the match would be a triple threat elimination match next.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s very strange that they didn’t announce this, and then the four other women came out one at a time and suddenly Cole knew it’d be a triple threat match. Why not just announce it ahead of time?) [c]

(2) CHARLOTTE & ASUKA vs. BAYLEY & CARMELLA vs. SASHA BANKS&N & BIANCA BELAIR – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match



Charlotte and Asuka beat up Bayley at the start. A bit later, Belair and Carmella battled. Carmella tagged in Charlotte. They showed Riott Squad watching on a monitor backstage. Charlotte and Belair dropkicked at each other at the same time, then both kipped up at the same time. Bayley and Asuka tagged in. Bayley scored a near fall after a Bayley-t0-Belly. Then they cut to a break. [c]

After more back and forth action for several minutes, Bayley rolled up Belair from behind. Belair gave Bayley a spinebuster for a near fall. Belair tagged in Bayley who landed a top rope splash for the three count to eliminate Bayley & Carmella.

Sasha and Charlotte circled each other as the match shifted to two-on-two standard tag rules. Sasha applied a Bank Statement seconds in. Charlotte stood and powered out, then went for a quick figure-four. Sasha rolled her up for a near fall. Charlotte gave her a boot and then applied the figure-four and tried to bridge. Sasha tried to reach for Belair. Belair gave Sasha her ponytail to drag her to her corner. Belair then tagged in officially. Graves called it ingenious. Belair scored a near fall with a small package on Charlotte a minute later. Charlotte quickly countered with a figure-four. Banks charged in with a Meteora to break it up. Charlotte grabbed her face in pain. Graves said it’s legal in a triple threat match (as if it’d prompt a DQ in a regular tag match). Charlotte hot-tagged suka. Asuka knocked Sasha onto Reginald at ringside. What’s he still doing there. Bayley distracted Belair and then Asuka rolled her up for a two count. Asuka threw kicks to Belair’s chest. Belair caught Asuka’s leg and powerbombed her. Bayley yelled at Belair from ringside about how her partner was down and out at ringside still. Asuka tagged in Charlotte who hit a quick Natural Selection for the win.

WINNERS: Charlotte & Asuka to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

-The Street Profits stood backstage and talked about the matches still to come. They heard Sami Zayn yelling at a social media worker off to the side. He wanted to know who authorized the Big E match to be a lumberjack. He told her not to shrug and walk away. She shrugged and walked away. He turned to the profits and said he doesn’t have time for their nonsense. They said they had a gift for him. Sami softened his stance and apologized and said he’s been under stress. The gift box had a t-shirt that said “I Was Intercontinental Champion.” Sami yelled, “You’re not funny!” He stormed off. The Profits told him he forgot his shirt.

-Daniel Bryan walked onto the stage as his music played. Jey Uso attacked him from behind on the stage. Pat Buck, Jamie Noble, and several referees tried to calm Uso. Uso pushed past them and slammed Bryan. Cole wondered if Bryan would be able to still wrestle as scheduled. [c]

(3) DANIEL BRYAN vs. JEY USO

Uso was waiting in the ring for Bryan after the break. Buck checked on Bryan, who crawled into the ring and told the ref he wanted to wrestle. The ref called for the bell. Bryan charged at Uso, but Uso beat him down.