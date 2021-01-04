1/4 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Drew vs. Keith Lee for WWE Title, Legends Night with Ric Flair, Hogan, Angle, Big Show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JANUARY 4, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

Tonight after the show, join me live with a guest cohost Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a close-up of a smart phone with a Hulkamania logo on it. Hulk Hogan’s voice said with this “H-Phone” phone you can Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Tweet, but you can also make calls. Hogan picked up the phone and it had a picture of him on it and the camera showed him. He did his “whatcha gonna do” line.

(Keller’s Analysis: How nice for Hogan to have 100 percent cheers piped into the ThunderDome.)

-They went to the ring for Miz TV. Miz introduced Legends Night. He hyped Drew McIntyre defending his WWE Title against Sheamus and Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy. John Morrison listed Ric Flair, Torrie Wilson, Booker T, and Hulk Hogan. Miz said he forgot someone. Morrison said Miz. They did they’re channel-turn-inducing “corrrrr-rect” bit over and over. Miz held up his Money in the Bank briefcase and said WWE management has come to their senses and given him back his rightful property. They then introduced The New Day as their guests.

New Day came out dancing and strutting. They sat down on chairs in the ring. Kofi said this segment is actually a new segment called “New… Day Talks.” Xavier played the trombone. Kofi said he’s the band leader. Miz said Miz TV doesn’t need a band leader. Kofi said this is going to be a cookout, and Miz and Morrison aren’t invited. He said their show will have it all. They listed what they’re bringing. Xavier said, “Kofi, I know you’re vegan, but we’ve got the beef.” Kofi imitating the “corrrr-rect” bit with Miz and Morrison was no less likely to drive away any viewers who didn’t tune in looking for a way to get a headache.

Kofi pulled out some cards and asked Miz and Morrison if they have any New Year’s Resolutions. Morrison listed some things including wanting to take a picture of himself every day so he can put together a cool montage at the end of 2021. Kofi asked who they’d like to go out to dinner with. That led to the “Who? Who?” bit. Morrison said, “Tatanka.” Miz told Morrison to stop playing into them. Miz said this interview has gone on long enough. Xavier played his trombone and then Kofi stood and said that sounds means it’s the cooking portion of the show. Xavier put on a chef’s hat. Miz yelled, “Enough! I’m so sick of you making a joke out of me, out of my show.” Miz said he thought the new year would mean it’s a new show.

Teddy Long’s music played and he walked out. He told them he’s been a G.M. for enough years that he knows what to do. He announced Miz & Morrison would face The Undertaker. New Day were excited about the idea. Current WWE exec Adam Pearce walked out and explained something to Long. Long then said, “My bad.” He offered another solution – Miz & Morrison vs. New Day. “And that match is next,” he said. Then Teddy danced a little.

-Phillips said Teddy just made a good match. [c]

(1) THE NEW DAY (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. MIZ & JOHN MORRISON

Kofi did some twerking five minutes into the match. “Twerking is still alive in 2021,” said Phillips. Kofi monkey-flipped Morrison who did a full flip. Kofi then leaped onto both Miz and Morrison at ringside. Xavier played his trombone in the ring and danced with Kofi as they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Kofi was in control against Morrison inside the ring. Miz distracted Kofi, leading to an attack by Morrison. Kofi eventually hot-tagged Xavier. He took on an attack from both Miz and Morrison, knocking Miz out of the ring. Kofi leaped off the ringside steps with a flying clothesline. Morrison snuck a roll-up on Xavier and used the ropes for leverage. Kofi knocked his feet off the middle rope. Xavier then gave Morrison a Shining Wizard for the win. Xavier and Kofi them played in the ropes like 6 year olds at a playground.

WINNERS: The New Day in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s like Vince McMahon told everyone to “turn up the fun to 150 percent” since this is the first week without Monday Night Football as competition. And everything was so over-the-top as to be a mix of obnoxious and even creepy, like a parody of WWE trying to show everyone a good time. They’re trying too hard.)

-They went to the announcers on camera. Phillips threw to a video package on “the terrifying sight as we went off the air last week.”

-The video package included music and special effects editing, including Alexa Bliss challenging Orton to do to her what he did to him. They showed her pouring the fluid out of the gas container and calling Orton “a little bitch.” They went right up to Orton lighting the match and staring at it and looking devilishly at the camera as the show ended.

-Backstage, Charly Caruso asked Orton what was going through his mind as he was holding the mat. He said the voice in his head was telling to him to do it and set her on fire and watch her burn. He said he couldn’t do it. He said people say when you face The Fiend, something changes in you. Orton said he showed restraint, and he showed Bliss compassion and mercy. He said, “For that, I hate myself for it.” He said that newfound hatred for himself is something he can sculpt. He said he is truly capable of anything and everything. “He asked Caruso to imagine if he directed his newfound hatred for himself toward someone else. Caruso asked if he thinks The Fiend is coming back.

(KELLER’S ALL-CAPS ANALYSIS: WE WATCHED HIM BURNED ALIVE! HOW CAN SHE JUST ASK CASUALLY IF HE’S GOING TO COME BACK LIKE THAT’S A REASONABLE OPTION. AND IF IT IS, WHY DO THEY EXPECT US TO CARE ABOUT HIM BEING BURNED, MUCH LESS ABOUT HOW MUCH DROPKICKS OR SUPLEXES HURT THE FIEND IN FUTURE MATCHES IF HE CAN BE BURNED TO A CRISP CORPSE AND COME BACK?)

Orton said he doesn’t want to talk about The Fiend. He said he’s going to go have a talk with some Legends and remind them why is known as The Legend Killer. [c]

-They went back to the announcers. Saxton was all smiles in saying this is the first Raw of the new year. Phillips threw to R-Truth’s live stream on Tic Toc. Truth mistakenly celebrated 2020. New Day explained him to that they’re celebrating 2021. Truth said it was a test and they just passed. Truth said he just got back from Australia. Xavier said there’s no internationally travel. Truth said, “I crawled half way and I ran.” Angel Garza rolled him up for a three count to win the 24/7 Title. Xavier screeched for some reason.

-Garza, wearing the 24/7 Title, asked Alicia Fox if his title is the most gorgeous thing he’s seen. Then he aw Tatanka, Mickie James, and Sgt. Slaughter. Slaughter called him a puke for interrupting them. Garza offered Mickie a rose. She smiled and accepted it. Sarge took it and smelled it and called Garza a maggot. Mickie took it back sheepishly. The announcers forced some chuckled in response.

(2) A.J. STYLES (w/Omos) vs. JACKSON RYKER (w/Elias)

Styles made his ring entrance with Omos first. Then Elias came out with Ryker to Elias’s song. Phillips said earlier in the evening, Styles announced he’s entered the Rumble, adding his name to Bobby Lashley and Daniel Bryan. Elias pressed and tossed Elias onto the top turnbuckle. He then knocked him to the floor with a forearm. They cut to a break. [c]

(Keller’s Analysis: I’d like a more formal structure to this whole thing where wrestlers “declare themselves for the Royal Rumble.” Why do wrestlers declare themselves and not others? Why wouldn’t everyone do it? Just because college athletes “declare themselves” for a pro draft doesn’t mean it makes any sense to just toss that word into announcing Rumble competitors. It seems there should be some oversight and criteria for who gets included and who doesn’t, and it’d be fun for viewers to know what that is and see how it plays out as a result of that set of rules. It’s part of Vince McMahon’s “nobody cares about those details” cavalier approach that undercuts people’s investment in various aspects of how WWE plays out.)

They showed Omos watching the match at ringside, using a low camera angle to accentuate his height. Elias was still in control inside the ring. Elias went for a superplex, but Styles slipped under his legs. Styles escaped an electric chair by Elias and sent him into the corner hard. He followed with a brainbuster suplex and then a Styles Clash for the win.

WINNER: Styles in 10:00.

-As Styles celebrated after the victory, Ryder swung a guitar at Styles. Omos kicked the guitar out of his hand before it hit Styles. Saxton marveled at the speed of Omos’s kick. Omos stood in front of Styles to protect him. Phillips said he’s never seen a man that big “move like this.”

-They went to the announcers who threw to the next interview. Phillips said he was “shell-shocked” by what he just saw from Omos.

(Keller’s Analysis: For the record, he threw a basic roundhouse kick and it was fine but not “amazingly fast.” It was a bit of an oversell. I’m still not sure what the whole Elias-Styles mini-feud was about. And is it still going?)

-Sarah Schrieber interviewed Charlotte earlier in the day for WWE Network. She asked about any advice she’d have for the women in the Rumble this year. Charlotte said she’d tell then not to listen to the critics because last year she defied the odds and won. She then declared herself for the Rumble.

-Ric Flair accompanied Charlotte Flair onto the stage as her music played. They walked arm-in-arm to the ring. [c]

-Backstage Riddle was pitching something to Big Show. He asked if he ever thought of being “The Big Bro.” He sang it. Show sang it back to him. Riddle was impressed. He left because he had to get ready to face Lashley later. He said he’d talk to him later, so keep thinking of ideas. Show seemed amused by Riddle. Orton then got in Big Show’s face and said it must be an interesting feeling knowing he can never compete in the ring again. Show asked what he means. Orton said the last time he stepped foot in the ring, it was against him and got RKO’d and punt kicked in the skull. Show said he can compete anytime he wants to, including right now. Orton grabbed his throat and asked if he’s pissed off and going to do something. Show said if he wants him to do something stupid, he won’t. He said he’s proud to be out there with the Legends and Hall of Famers. Orton told him if he was truly proud, he’s get up and do something to him. Orton then walked away.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) CHARLOTTE (w/Ric Flair) & ASUKA vs. LACEY EVANS & PEYTON ROYCE

Phillips said it appears that once-rivals Charlotte and Asuka appears to be on great terms as champions together. Joe said greatness recognizes greatness, and these two appear to be an unstoppable force together. An inset interview aired with Peyton & Lacey. Lacey said it’s Legends night, and they can show the Legends what a future Legend looks like. She put on a baseball cap that said, “Lacey the Legend.” Lacey waved at Ric Flair early in the match. Charlotte and Lacey tagged out to their partners a couple minutes in. Asuka rallied against Royce, then fended off an interfering Lacey. Lacey imitated Flair’s strut at ringside in front of Ric. Charlotte slapped her. Lacey tackled Charlotte as Ric watched up close. What better time to cut to a break! [c]

Back from the break, Lacey had Asuka grounded on the mat and tagged in Royce. Charlotte tagged in and went to work on Lacey a minute later. She had to fend off Royce, also. She gave Royce an overhead toss, then tagged Asuka. Charlotte landed a moonsault onto both Royce and Lacey. Asuka then kicked Royce in the head for a near fall. Asuka gave double-knees to Royce, then Charlotte executed THE WORST NATURAL SELECTION EVER (which is really saying something). Charlotte went for the cover, but Lacey broke it up. (That was the worst looking break-up of a pin ever by Lacey, and Charlotte just released the cover, but Peyton didn’t even try to lift her shoulders. I mean, if Charlotte had raw eggs taped to her entire back, Lacey’s swiping motion at Charlotte’s back to break up the pin wouldn’t have broken a single egg. It was a sequence of 15 seconds that’d get wrestlers cut from a training school because the train would say they just didn’t have a knack for the sport. Yikes. Just awful all around.)

Lacey snapped Asuka’s neck when she was tied up in the ropes. Lacey then flirted with Ric some more. Charlotte knocked her hard to the floor off the ring apron. Saxton asked why Lacey would stop mid-match to focus on Ric. Charlotte fist-bumped Ric and then threw Lacey back into the ring. Back in the ring, Charlotte ducked a spin wheel kick and ran the ropes. Ric tripped Charlotte as she ran the ropes. Peyton then rolled up Charlotte for the three count. Ric at ringside looked confused. Lacey planted a kiss on Ric’s cheek. Saxton called it a miscue.

WINNERS: Royce & Evans in 13:00.

-After the match, Charlotte gave Ric an evil stare. Phillips said she has ever reason to be furious. She got in Ric’s face and told him to stay out of her business. She asked, “Do you understand me? Back up now.” Flair teared up and left with is head hanging. Saxton said he doesn’t think there was malicious intent behind Flair’s action.

(Keller’s Analysis: Besides how bad the match was, the whole storyline was just a mess too. We’re to believe Ric was confused about whether he was grabbing his daughter’s legs or Royce’s? Does this make Charlotte the heel if Phillips is saying she has ever right to be furious?)

-Backstage, Sheamus gave Drew McIntyre a pep talk about his title defense. He asked Drew to give Keith Lee an extra kick in the head for him for old time’s sake. He said he’d do whatever it took to defend his title. Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart walked up to them. Hogan told Sheamus he’s his no. 1 fan. He told Drew he’s so excited about the title match tonight. He said it appears he’s been training, saying his prayers, and taking his vitamins. He said he’s so proud how he’s been waving the WWE flag high during these crazy times. “You remind me a lot of me, dude!” he said. drew was flattered and it’s surreal. He said he’s said positive things about him for year and he thanked him. Drew asked if Sheamus and his big mouth reminds him of Jimmy Hart at all. Jimmy said, “I can see the resemblance!” Sheamus said none of them are funny, but he wished Drew luck and said he’d see them for drinks. Jimmy told Sheamus to lighten up and chased Sheamus away. Drew then yelled, “Whatcha gonna do Keith Lee…” and he and Hogan finished the whole thing together. Drew then did some Hogan flexes.

-The announcers hyped McIntyre vs. Lee. [c]

(4) RIDDLE vs. BOBBY LASHLEY (w/MVP)

Riddle made his entrance first. They showed a clip of Lashley beating Jeff Hardy last week. As Lashley walked out with MVP, Phillips said Lashley makes people back down with his intimidation. Riddle attacked Lashley from behind as he was handing off his U.S. Title belt. The ref backed Riddle away. Phillips asked Lashley if he was ready. Lashley said he was. The ref called for the bell. Riddle yanked Lashley over the top rope with a head scissors. Phillips said if this was a Royal Rumble match, Riddle would have eliminated Lashley. When Riddle went for a kick, Lashley blocked it and then threw Riddle ribs-first into the ringpost. They cut to a break. [c]

Back live, Riddle threw some kicks, but Lashley brushed them off and then but Lashley landed a spinning back elbow and a clothesline. They zoomed in on Riddle’s face as he tried to regain his senses. Joe said Lashley has been “absolutely vicious.” Lashley settled into a chinlock mid-ring. Riddle mounted a comeback, but Lashley blocked a suplex. Riddle countered Lashley and landed a PK and a Bro-ton for a one count. He then hit an immediate Final Flash Knee for a one count. Riddle yelled at Riddle. When Riddle climbed to the top rope, he looked over at MVP on the ring apron. Lashley hit Riddle from behind and then lifted him off the top rope. He gave him a Dominator, then trash-talked him before applying the Hurt Lock. Riddle pushed off the middle rope and tapped out. Lashley released the hold. The ref didn’t see the tapout. MVP stood on the ring apron and yelled at the ref. Riddle then rolled up Lashley for a soft three count.

WINNER: Riddle in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: When has Lashley ever released the Hurt Lock so quickly voluntarily? Lashley sold the loss well with his facial expressions while Riddle taunted him from the ramp. The problem is the finish was designed to “protect Lashley,” but he still loss with a roll-up and Riddle looked weak in victory because he did tap out after all. WWE is just trying too hard to avoid clean finishes as opposed to owning clean finishes and incorporating them into storylines.)

-Ricochet told Mark Henry he’s staying strong and trying to hold onto his beliefs, but you know how some people can be. Henry fist-bumped him and gave him encouraging words. Orton walked up to Henry and said he’s officially entering himself in the Rumble. He asked if he’s doing the same. He then looked down at his leg that was using a wheeled scooter to help him get around. Orton said after years of wear and tear, he can’t get around like he used to. He asked how fast that scooter goes. Henry said, “Hopefully fast enough to get away from your ass.” Orton grabbed Henry’s arm and said before he goes, maybe they could reminisce about the good old days. Orton said he owes Henry a lot of receipts, but he was thinking maybe he’d give him a pass because it’s Legends night. “But only if you pedal your ass on out of here,” he said. “Or do you want me to strike right now?” He brow-beat Henry and told him to go now. Henry hung his head and scooted himself away, shaking his head in shame and humiliation. [c]

-The announcers commented on a replay of the finish of the Lashley-Riddle match.

-Backstage, Caruso approached MVP and Lashley as MVP was telling a fuming mad Lashley to just breath. MVP said there was no controversy, and Lashley was robbed of a victory. He said what happened was a travesty because Riddle quit. Lashley said, “He tapped out!” He said when he gets his hands on him, he won’t just beat him, he’ll punish his punk ass. MVP said he pissed him off.

-As Mandy Rose made her ring entrance, Shayna Baszler attacked her from behind at ringside. The ref yelled at her. Baszler rolled into the ring and waited for Rose. Dana Brooke wan out and asked what she’s doing to her. She rolled into the ring and challenged her to a match. Baszler rolled into the ring.

(5) DANA BROOKE vs. SHAYNA BASZLER

So the ref can just make a substitution like that? Shouldn’t Rose have more of a chance to recover and have her scheduled match. Baszler put Brooke in a Kirafuda Clutch, but Brooke leveraged Baszler’s shoulders down and got the three count.

WINNER: Brooke in under 1:00.

-After the match, Rose attacked Baszler angrily and knocked her to ringside.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was just incredibly dumb. The ref only had to wait 30 seconds for Rose to fully recover apparently rather than hastily granting Brooke a match. Then they do a variation on the finish in the prior match where a heel has a win in hand with a signature submission, but the babyface gets a lucky win.)

-Backstage Mike Rotunda and Molly Holly were chatting with Ric. Flair said he was told, “If you never slow down, you never get old.” Orton walked up to Ric and asked how he was doing. “It’s been a while,” he said. He asked him to walk him to the ring with Jeff Hardy. Flair said he’ll never do that again. He said he had so much confidence in him once and he just wanted to be with him. Orton said Flair was once the dirtiest player in the game, but now the only way he’s only slightly relevant is because of his daughter. He said Charlotte is ten times the competitor he ever was. He talked about Punt Kicking him in the skull last spring as hard as he could, and he’s back standing on his own two feet. He said when looks at him now, he sees a man who looks and talks like Flair, but he is not the man that taught him near damn near everything he knows. He said he’s nothing. He said he’s a pathetic old man. [c]

-Joe thanked Zayde Wolfe for the theme song for the Rumble, aptly named “Rumble.”

-Phillips threw to a video package on last week’s Keith Lee victory over Sheamus.

-Backstage Lee was getting ready with a stretch band workout. Riddle approached him and wished him luck like he had earlier against Lashley. He said Lee doesn’t need luck because he’s a stallion of a man. Lee seemed to “tolerate” Riddle and humored him by saying, “Thanks for the pep talk. See you later.”

-As Orton made his ring entrance, Saton said Orton verbally antagonizing and verbally attacking Legends has been disgusting. Joe said a Legend Killer on Legends Night is going to do what he does best. The camera zoomed in on Orton’s eyes as his entrance theme played as he entered the ring. Hardy made his ring entrance next.

[HOUR THREE]

(6) RANDY ORTON vs. JEFF HARDY

Orton took it to Hardy early, including settling into his obligatory mid-match chinlock. Hardy escaped and gave Orton a neckbreaker. He then climbed to the top rope. Hardy yanked off his shirt. Orton rolled to the floor. Hardy leaped off the ring apron at Orton. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Orton was in control. Orton yanked on Hardy’s ear lobes through their enlarged ring holes. Orton released his grip and stomped on Hardy, then landed a kneedrop for a two count. He went back to a chinlock. Hardy came back and eventually hit a Whisper in the Wind for a near fall. Hardy spin kicked Orton, knocking him to the floor. Hardy went after Orton at ringside, threw him back into the ring, and then climbed to the top rope. Orton rolled out of his path and then delivered a draping DDT. Orton pounded the mat and signaled for the RKO. Hardy countered with a roll-up for a two count. When he went for a Twist of Fate, Orton countered with an RKO for the three count.

WINNER: Orton in 14:00.

-Backstage, Lucha House Party approached Melina. Lince Dorado checked his breath and then began dancing. They sang “Lucha! Lucha!” and strutted away as Melina smiled in the background.

-Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander made their ring entrance with MVP. [c]

(7) SHELTON BENJAMIN & CEDRIC ALEXANDER (w/MVP) vs. LUCHA HOUSE PARTY – Non-Title match

An inset interview aired with LHP during their entrance. They said 2021 could be their year. Cedric and Shelton dominated until they got into a verbal spat. Dorado rolled up Shelton for a leverage pin.

WINNERS: Lucha House Party in 3:00.

-MVP chewed out Cedric and Shelton, asking if they’re embarrassed. He said he doesn’t know what’s going on between them, but they need to get on the same page. Cedric walked away as MVP had a heated discussion with Shelton.

(Keller’s Analysis: Three out of four matches end with a babyface winning with a roll-up leverage pin in virtual flukes?)

-Garza approached Torrie Wilson as she was chatting with Nikki Cross. He tried to hand her a rose. She dropped some names – Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and Ariana Grande – and pointed Garza to introduce himself to Cardi B hanging out backstage. He went looking, but instead it was Boogieman. Garza was so scared, he ran away. Truth rolled him up for a quick three count to regain the 24/7 Title. Nikki celebrated in the background. Torrie raised his arm. Torrie and Nikki left with a celebrating Truth. Ron Simmons walked over to Garza and said, “Damn!”

-Drew began his ring entrance. [c]

(8) DREW MCINTYRE vs. KEITH LEE – WWE Title match

Lee knocked Drew to the floor twice early in the match. Drew met Lee with a boot to the face. Lee charged and knocked Drew over the barricade. Lee took some deep breaths as Phillips wondered if this was Lee’s night to win the WWE Title. [c]

Back from the break, Drew was favoring his ribs and still gasping for breath as Lee beat on him in the ring. Eventually Drew threw Lee into the corner, then overhead tossed him. “How in the world did Drew McIntyre pull that one off?” exclaimed Saxton. He called it “gutsy on top of gutsy.” Drew delivered a neckbreaker and then kipped up. He stood, gasping and holding his ribs. He went for a Claymore, but Lee ducked. Drew went for a crucifix, but turned it into a sunset flip for a near fall. Lee came back with a one-armed slam. Phillips way oversold it by yelling, “We’re going to have a new champion! We’re going to have a new champion!!” They showed Legends sitting on hte stage applauding. Drew rolled to the floor. Lee went after him, but stopped to yell at the ref. Drew powerbombed Lee off the ring apron onto the edge of the announce table. They cut to a break with both men down. [c]

Drew leaped off the top rope with a clothesline. Lee came back with a double slap to his chest and then a short-arm clothesline for a two count. They battled for leverage on backslide attempts. Drew flipped over and delivered a Future Shock DDT for a two count. They showed the Legends on the stage reacting again. Jeff Jarrett was among them. Lee delivered a top rope Spanish Fly on Drew for a near fall. The Legends were shown bug-eyed in reaction. The camera showed Lee speaking to Drew after the big spot. He stood, but nearly fell over as he sold the impact. He set up a Spirit Bomb. Drew blocked it and delivered a spinebuster, then scored a near fall with a jackknife cover. Drew went for a Claymore, but Drew blocked it and caught his legs. Lee went for a Spirit Bomb. Drew countered and then hit a Claymore Kick after all for the win. The Legends stood and applauded. Saxton said they witnesses a classic.

WINNER: McIntyre to retain hte WWE Title.

-After the match, Drew offered some words of respect for Lee. He helped him up. Drew kneeled and was about to talk when Goldberg’s music played. Goldberg marched out to the ring. Phillips said a Legend arrived unexpectedly on Legends Night. He took the mic from McIntyre as a “Goldberg!” chant was piped in. Goldberg said he was in the back and said there culdn’t be a better representative to be WWE Champion. He said he has speed, size, and athleticism, “but the one thing you don’t got is respect.” Drew nodded as if to say, “Is that so?” Goldberg said when he addressed the Legends, he sees them as “washed up tired old men and women. In your mind you think in your prime you were better than every one of them in their prime. You think that not one of them poses a threat to them whatsoever. Now my friend, that’s where you’re wrong and that’s where I step in.” He said it’s about respect. He said he’s not coming out there and demanding anything. He said he’s there to challenge him at the Royal Rumble. Drew said he wasn’t expecting that and that’s not what he said. He said he’s trying to get in his head. He said anyone who knows him knows he’s all about respect. Drew said fighting him would be like fighting his own dad. Goldberg and Drew laughed in each other’s faces. Goldberg shoved Drew to the mathard and the show abruptly ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: Goldberg delivered one of his better overall promos for the first half, then started to lose track of his words and syntax. What he said didn’t ring true at all, so that’s weak, but overall it set up an intriguing match where Drew can beat Goldberg and Goldberg can declare he’s earned respect. I’d rather see Goldberg challenge Drew at the Rumble than Goldberg win the Rumble or somehow face either Drew or Reigns at WrestleMania. Who knows, though? Maybe they have two matches, or maybe Goldberg will have two matches.)

Tonight after the show, join me live with a guest cohost Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW