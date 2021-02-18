News Ticker

Kyle O’Reilly update after last night’s angle on NXT

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 18, 2021

Kyle O'Reilly (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
Kyle O’Reilly can sell and sell well, but is fine and healthy after his angle with Adam Cole on last night’s episode of NXT.

Ryan Satin is reporting that though fans and others around the business were concerned for O’Reilly after he was checked by NXT officials and then stretchered out of the building due to Cole’s vicious attack, the scene was 100% a work and part of the storyline.

Cole attacked O’Reilly to close the show and hit him with a kick to the face before connecting with a devastating brainbuster on the steel steps. Cole turned on O’Reilly at Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day event at the conclusion of the show.

O’Reilly issued a statement to fans via social media on Thursday afternoon that detailed his condition. He thanked fans for checking on him and said he was put on a stretcher out of a concern for his neck. He said that the attack hurt, but the betrayal from Cole hurt worse. O’Reilly vowed for revenge.

