Kyle O’Reilly update after last night’s angle on NXT

Kyle O’Reilly can sell and sell well, but is fine and healthy after his angle with Adam Cole on last night’s episode of NXT.

Ryan Satin is reporting that though fans and others around the business were concerned for O’Reilly after he was checked by NXT officials and then stretchered out of the building due to Cole’s vicious attack, the scene was 100% a work and part of the storyline.

Cole attacked O’Reilly to close the show and hit him with a kick to the face before connecting with a devastating brainbuster on the steel steps. Cole turned on O’Reilly at Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day event at the conclusion of the show.

O’Reilly issued a statement to fans via social media on Thursday afternoon that detailed his condition. He thanked fans for checking on him and said he was put on a stretcher out of a concern for his neck. He said that the attack hurt, but the betrayal from Cole hurt worse. O’Reilly vowed for revenge.

Thanks everyone for checking in, your love and support truly means the World. I was placed on a stretcher last night out of concern for my neck after receiving a brainbuster on the steps. Thankfully I can move around somewhat OK today but I may need some time to heal. 1/2 — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) February 18, 2021

As much as that hurt and sucked last night, the betrayal was worse. Coming back from this stronger and with a thirst for revenge. Best served cold. 2/2 — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) February 18, 2021

