Adam Cole will break his silence regarding his heinous attacks against Kyle O’Reilly and Finn Balor on Wednesday’s episode of NXT.

Cole took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal his intentions. He said he would explain everything and that the explanation would contain more information that just simply why he did what he did.

This Wednesday on NXT…I explain everything. And it’s a lot more than just “why”… — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 20, 2021

At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Cole turned his back on Kyle O’Reilly and the Undisputed Era when he nailed O’Reilly with a superkick as the show went off the air. Cole hit the same move on Finn Balor. This week on NXT, Cole assaulted O’Reilly and hit him with a brainbuster on the steel steps. O’Reilly had to be removed from the Capital Wrestling Center via a stretcher because of the damage he suffered.

