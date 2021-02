SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Keith Lee has been pulled from the WWE United States Championship match at tonight’s Elimination Chamber PPV.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider is reporting that Lee was scratched from the match due to an injury. It is unknown at this time what the injury is or how severe it is.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S TAKE: Don’t hold me to this – WWE Elimination Chamber 2021