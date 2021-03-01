News Ticker

2021 New Japan Cup bracket announced

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 1, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: New Japan Pro Wrestling
The 2021 New Japan Cup bracket was revealed on Monday morning and features some enticing match-ups with key New Japan talent. First round byes were handed out to the 2020 tournament winner, Evil, and the Never Openweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Great-O-Khan vs. Tetsuya Naito, Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi, Juice Robinson vs. Kenta, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Sanada are the standout first-round highlights.

The New Japan Cup has been a staple tournament on the New Japan calendar since 2005. Unlike the G1 Climax tournament in the summer, the New Japan Cup is a single elimination tournament with the winner earning an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match. The 2021 tournament kicks off on Thursday March 4.

