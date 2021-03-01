SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The 2021 New Japan Cup bracket was revealed on Monday morning and features some enticing match-ups with key New Japan talent. First round byes were handed out to the 2020 tournament winner, Evil, and the Never Openweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Great-O-Khan vs. Tetsuya Naito, Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi, Juice Robinson vs. Kenta, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Sanada are the standout first-round highlights.

With first round byes for NEVER Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi and 2020 winner EVIL, this is your official New Japan Cup bracket! Who do you have? The action kicks off LIVE and in English Thursday on @njpwworld!https://t.co/2AmxlTn0ES#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/2t4CXnhLTK — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 1, 2021

The New Japan Cup has been a staple tournament on the New Japan calendar since 2005. Unlike the G1 Climax tournament in the summer, the New Japan Cup is a single elimination tournament with the winner earning an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match. The 2021 tournament kicks off on Thursday March 4.

