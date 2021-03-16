SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The long-awaited and much anticipated Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match was reportedly on the table for Lashley ahead of his return to the WWE in 2018.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Lashley was told he would get a match with Brock Lesnar before he re-signed. As we know, that match hasn’t come to fruition as of yet.

Currently, Bobby Lashley is the WWE Champion and is set to face Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 37. Brock Lesnar is a free agent.

CATCH-UP: WWE Championship match announced for WrestleMania (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)