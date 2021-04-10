First trailer released for WWE 2K22 featuring Mysterio and Cesaro during WrestleMania 37: Night 1 (w/Radican’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

2K released the first trailer for the WWE 2K22 video game during WrestleMania 37 tonight. The trailer showed Rey Mysterio giving Cesaro a 619. The franchise took a year off in 2020, but the title will be back this year with a new installment. The tagline for the game will be “WWE 2K22: It Hits Different.” More details on the game will be released by the Visual Concepts development team in the coming months.

Radican’s Analysis: I was part of a virtual media press conference this past week to see the debut trailer for WWE 2K22 early. It was mentioned during the press conference that people can expect a whole new approach to the game on all levels in terms of how it plays to how the details of the game are released to the media in the coming months, which goes along with the “It Hits Different” tagline.

I’m cautiously optimistic about the new title, as WWE 2K20 was a disaster on all levels from a gameplay and visual perspective. 2K is making some big promises in terms of what to expect from WWE 2K22, so hopefully they can live up to their word in the coming months leading up to the unannounced launch date to get people excited about the franchise again.

You can read the entire press release announcing WWE 2K22 below: