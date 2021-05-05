AEW to run Daily’s Place at full capacity for Double or Nothing PPV event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that AEW will run Daily’s Place at 100% capacity for the Double Or Nothing PPV event on May 30. Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio and revealed the news.

Daily’s Place has been the AEW home since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. Fans have come back in stair-stepped doses, but this will mark the first time in over a year that a full crowd will be present. At full capacity, Daily’s Place can hold 5,500 people.

As of now, matches have not been announced for the Double Or Nothing show. Tonight on Dynamite, AEW will feature the first-ever Blood And Guts match between The Pinnacle and Inner Circle.

