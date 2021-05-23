Chris Jericho calls Kenny Omega the best wrestler in the world today

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well, there you have it. Chris Jericho has spoken on who the best wrestler in the world is and his name is Kenny Omega.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Jericho said Omega was the best today and pointed to his experience working alongside everyone at the top of the various premiere wrestling promotions in the world as his evidence.

In my opinion @KennyOmegamanX is the best wrestler in the world today. Others may feel differently, but I’ve been in the ring w everybody currently working on top & there’s nobody close. Thats why Kenny is @AEW Champ-the most protected title in the biz. It’s Impossible to argue. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 24, 2021

Chris Jericho first wrestled Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12 for New Japan Pro Wrestling. He’d face Omega again at the first official AEW show, Double or Nothing. Kenny Omega is the current AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Chris Jericho was the first to hold that title in the company.

Heydorn’s Analysis: I could see how Jericho’s mind would go straight to Omega. That said, a counter to this answer would be, “what about Roman Reigns?” Would be interesting to hear Jericho’s take on the new Reigns character and where Reigns would fall on his hierarchy of top opponents.

