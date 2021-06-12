Two major matches announced for Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced two major matches for the Hell in a Cell go-home episode of Monday Night Raw.

RK-Bro vs. New Day and Drew McIntyre vs. A.J. Styles are both slated for the show.

Randy Orton & Matt Riddle have been embroiled in a feud with New Day for weeks, while McIntyre and Styles have kept their distance on the show since colliding for the WWE Championship at last year’s TLC PPV event in December.

In addition to these announced matches, Eva Marie is set to make her re-debut as well.

CATCH-UP: WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 6/7: McIntyre and Lashley work a good contract signing together, Bliss scares Baszler, more