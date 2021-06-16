Raw Rating: Details on Raw rating and hourly viewership, comparisons to recent averages and year-ago rating

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The June 14 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.29 rating, up from the prior week’s 1.23. In the 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.49 rating, up from the prior week’s 0.48. In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.64, above the 0.62 the prior week. In the 18-34 male demo, it drew 0.40, down from 0.41 the prior week.

The rating this week is right in line with the ten-week rolling average headed into this week of 1.29 and the year-to-date average of 1.30. The demo ratings were also in line with the prior eight-week average of 0.50.

The first hour drew 1.761 million viewers, the second hour ticked up to 1.782 million, and the third hour drew 1.685 million. The first-to-third hour dropoff was 76,000, below the 102,000 average dropoff over the prior eight weeks.

One year ago, Raw drew a 1.36 rating.