6/20 WWE HELL IN A CELL PPV RESULTS: Keller’s analysis with match details and star ratings on Lashley vs. McIntyre, Ripley vs. Charlotte, Owens vs. Sami, Bliss vs. Baszler, Belair vs. Bayley

KELLER’S WWE HELL IN A CELL PPV REPORT

JUNE 20, 2021

AT THUNDERDOME

AIRED LIVE ON WWE NETWORK

Raw Match Announcers: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton

Smackdown Match Announcers: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

KICKOFF SHOW

Panel: Kayla Braxton, Jerry Lawler, JBL, Peter Rosenberg, Sonya Deville

-Various video packages aired along with panel conversations. JBL, for whatever it’s worth, predicted a Cesaro victory and that he’d become WWE Champion within a couple years.

(A) NATALYA (w/Tamina) vs. MANDY ROSE (w/Dana Brooke)

On commentary, Graves sided with Natalya & Tamina in the war of words with Rose and Brooke. Late in the match, they went into a series of two counts with one counter after another. Natalya then won via tapout with a Sharpshooter.

WINNER: Natalya in 10:00.

MAIN PPV CARD

-An introductory video package aired followed by pyro.

-A preview video aired for Belair vs. Bayley.

(1) BIANCA BELAIR vs. BAYLEY – Hell in a Cell match for the Smackdown Women’s Title

After ring entrances, the bell rang to start the match 13 minutes into the hour. Belair twirled her hair and skipped her way to the ring with no change in her pre-match demeanor despite this being her first HIAC match. The ring canvas had lip smooch marks via augmented reality when Belair entered the ring. She shifted to a more serious look when the bell rang. They battled over a chair in the opening minute. McAfee said no moment is too big for Belair. He yelled, “Are you kidding me!?” when Belair backflipped off the second rope to avoid Bayley. Bayley worked over Belair’s left arm and shoulder. Bayley slid the top of the ringside steps into the ring. She pulled on Belair’s hair while standing on the steps. Next, Bayley tied Belair’s braid to the bottom rope. Belair tried to untie the knot, and she avoided a running Bayley knee. Belair broke free and threw the steps at Bayley at ringside, but Bayley moved.

Belair rubbed Bayley’s face across the cage. Bayley bit Belair. “Did she penetrate skin!” gasped McAfee. “What the hell was that?” Bayley hit Belair with a kendo stick and then sunset-bombed her into the side of the Cell. Belair made a comeback and slammed Bayley onto kento sticks bridged at ringside between the ring and the cage. Belair scored a two count in the ring. Belair bashed Bayley with a chair in the ring. Bayley kicked a chair at a charging Belair to reverse momentum again. Bayley put Belair’s arm in the chair and yanked on it a few times. Bayley tied her braid to the chair. Bayley laughed and told Belair she’s trapped. Belair punched her and took control.

Belair went after Bayley’s knee. Bayley begged the referee outside the Cell to let her out. He patiently explained that’s not how it works. Belair bashed Bayley into the side of the cage a few times. Bayley pulled a ladder out from under the ring and jabbed Belair in the gut with it. Bayley rammed Belair into the ladder in the ring. Bayley put Belair between the ladder sides and stepped on it. Bayley slammed Belair’s head on the mat, but sold her injured knee also. Bayley scored a two count.

Belair came back and rammed Bayley into the turnbuckles. She placed the ladder on Bayley on the mat, then leaped off the top rope. Bayley moved. Belair senton splashed Bayley’s back. She picked up Bayley and delivered the KOD onto the ladder for the win. They piped in an “EST!” chant as Belair stood over Bayley after the match.

WINNER: Belair in 20:00 to retain the Smackdown Women’s Title. (***1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: A good match. I think they would have maybe done more if it was the final match on the show and not the opener, but that said the use of the chair, kendo stick, steps, and ladder was sufficient to make this feel more brutal and violent than a typical match. They didn’t use the cage itself much, though.)

-Sarah Schreiber asked Belair backstage about her first experience inside HIAC. Belair said Bayley kicked her butt, but she’ll never forgive her for that.

-They showed Bobby Lashley and MVP with women in the locker room. Lashley was smiling and the women were dancing.

-Alexa Bliss on her swing said Lilly is still serving her time out for being naughty. She said Baszler was more naughty than Lilly, and Baszler brought on whatever happens to her, so it’s not her fault. She said there are lessons to be learned. “Expect the unexpected, because when you knock on my door, you never know who or what is going to answer.”

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. They threw to a video package previewing the next match.

(2) SETH ROLLINS vs. CESARO

Seth attacked Cesaro from behind during his ring entrance. The bell rang 43 minutes into the hour to start the second match. Cole here, and the announcers during the Kickoff Show, really emphasized how upset Seth still is over losing to Cesaro at WrestleMania. Cesaro fended off Seth and knocked him to ringside. He threw Seth into the ringside barricade. Back in the ring, Cesaro leaped off the top rope and forearmed Seth leading to a one count. Cole noted this is the final PPV at ThunderDome.

Seth took sustained control after a rake of Cesaro’s face. Cesaro fired back with an uppercut at 7:00, but Seth brushed it off. Cesaro threw a barrage of uppercuts and punches seconds later to take control. Cesaro countered a Seth attempted Stomp into a powerslam for a near fall. Seth took over again at 12:00 and went for an armbar submission. He turned that into a falcon arrow for a two count. Seth landed his leapover back hook kick for another two count. Cesaro came back with his Cesaro Swing into a sharpshooter mid-ring. When he dragged Seth to mid-ring by his legs, Cesaro caught him with a small package roll-up for a sudden three count.

WINNER: Seth in 16:00. (***1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: All-around good match, and really good for it’s place on the card.)

-A video package previewed the next match.

-Schreiber asked Baszler about her experiences with Alexa and Lilly. Baszler said she didn’t want her to say the name of that stupid doll again. She said Alexa has fun playing with dolls and she has fun hurting people. Nia Jax said there’s nothing wrong with having fun. Reginald tried to kiss her hand, but she slapped him. Jax consoled Reginald.

(3) SHAYNA BASZLER (w/Nia Jax, Reginald) vs. ALEXA BLISS

Baszler made her ring entrance followed by Bliss. When the bell rang 10 minutes into the second hour, Bliss stared down Baszler but didn’t want to engage with Baszler. Reginald stood on the ring apron. Baszler then attacked a distracted Bliss. She stomped away at her in the corner. Bliss crawled out of the corner in a weird manner as she’s done lately. Baszler rubbed her eyes. Bliss took over with aggressive offense including a two count. Baszler took over and worked over Bliss’s arm. Graves said it didn’t seem to be that effective. Bliss’s double-jointed limbs worked in her favor. Bliss began laughing. Baszler went back to a wrist and arm twist, but again Bliss was able to endure it without selling pain. Bliss then appeared to hypnotize Baszler, who let go. Bliss then rallied and scored a two count at 5:00.

Reginald went over to check on Baszler at ringside. Meanwhile, Jax and Bliss locked eyes. Bliss seemed to hypnotize Baszler. Reginald tried to snap Jax out of it. Jax, instead, slapped Reginald. Bliss screamed. Jax screamed. Baszler then put Bliss in a sleeper from behind. Bliss then twisted Baszler head-first onto the mat. Bliss then landed Twisted Bliss for the win.

WINNER: Bliss in 7:00. (*1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: That was weird, as expected, but no major twists to satisfy those who have invested themselves in this story other than Bliss appearing to temporarily hypnotize Jaz. It didn’t really play into the finish, though. There wasn’t a lot to this overall.)

(4) KEVIN OWENS vs. SAMI ZAYN

During Sami’s entrance, they replayed Owens getting hit with a Nigerian Nail by Commander Azeez. Owens was coughing and struggling to breath from the start of the match 24 minutes into the hour. He went after Sami at the bell aggressively in the corner including an early senton. He tossed Sami hard into the corner and Sami took a wild bump out of the corner. Owens scored a two count after a canonball, but sat up gasping for breath. Cole said it was only 48 hours ago he was spiked in the throat. Owens landed a cannonball in the corner and scored a two count. Sami ducked and yanked Owens throat-first into the middle rope. He then dove over the top rope onto KO at ringside.

As KO gasped for breath at ringside, Cole said the referee might have to stop the match. Sami chased KO back into the ring. KO made a comeback with a double-leg takedown. KO clotheslined Sami at ringside, then went for a leaping senton off the ring apron, but Sami lifted his knees. He went on the attack on KO in the ring with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. KO couldn’t use his left arm, but tried a comeback against Sami. When he went for a Stunner, Sami half-nelson overhead suplexed KO on his head for a near fall. Sami kicked KO to the floor. Sami was bleeding from his mouth or lip at this point of the match.

Sami went after KO at ringside, but KO kicked him and landed a quick stunner at ringside. KO rolled into the ring and then Sami barely beat the count at nine. KO and Sami sat up. KO headbutted Sami and then went on a flurry of offense. Sami came back by yanking KO’d arm over the top rope and then landed a running Helluva kick for the clean win. Cole called it a courageous effort by KO. Sami celebrated and yelled about karma as his music played. He got in Cole’s face and said he didn’t want him to win, but he did.

WINNER: Sami in 13:00. (***1/4)

-Montez Ford talked about the joy and importance of fatherhood.

-Cole threw to a video recap of the Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio match in the Hell in a Cell structure from Friday. No explanation was offered why it took place two days early. Surely some people tuned in tonight not knowing it already happened on Friday with only 24 hours notice.

-Graves thanked Ozzy Ozbourne for the theme song for Hell in a Cell.

(5) RHEA RIPLEY vs. CHARLOTTE – Raw Women’s Title match