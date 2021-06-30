AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for Saturday prime time special headlined by Omega vs. Jungle Boy, key metrics and perspective on demos, prior timeslot comparisons, 7-day totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite’s prime time Saturday episode on June 26 on TNT drew 649,000 viewers, above the prior four late night Friday episodes which averaged 507,000 viewers. The Saturday night episode, though, was well under the prior four week average of 934,000 when Dynamite aired in its usual Wednesday timeslot.

Quarter hour no. 8, featuring the Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy main event for the AEW Title, drew 793,000 viewers.

In the 18-49 demo, AEW barely beat the four Friday episodes which drew 0.20, 0.19, 0.19, and 0.20 in that key demo.

In the 18-49 male demo, viewership was up to 0.32, above the 0.26 it averaged the prior four weeks on Friday nights. The biggest jump was among the younger 18-34 male demo, which drew 0.18, well above the 0.10, 0.08, 0.10, and 0.10 of the prior four Fridays. That’s likely due to younger male viewers being more likely to be out on Friday nights whereas Dynamite aired two hours earlier last Saturday.

The overall cable rating was 0.47, up from 0.45, 0.41, 0.38, and 0.43 the prior four weeks, but still well under the prioer four week average of 0.66 on the prior four Wednesday nights.

AEW Dynamite returns to Wednesday nights starting this week, and then will begin to moving Dynamite outside of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. into more traditional arenas starting next week. AEW certainly hopes returning to arenas with thousands of fans and returning to a consistent regular Wednesday night prime time slot will help them regain lost viewers.

As for seven day total viewership levels, the latest number we have is 810,000 for the June 4 episode and 832,000 for the May 28 episode. AEW had drawn over 1 million viewers after seven days of DVR and on-demand viewership on cable for six straight weeks starting after NXT moved to Tuesday nights instead of going head-to-head with Dynamite on Wednesday nights on USA Network.