Keith Lee makes his return, Karrion Kross debuts on Monday Night Raw

After many months away from television, Keith Lee has returned to Monday Night Raw.

Coming off his victory over Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank on Sunday, Bobby Lashley issued an open challenge and Keith Lee answered the call. After early back and forth action in the match, Lee lost the match after Lashley hit him with a spear.

Lee is a former NXT World and North American Champion. He debuted nearly ago and beat Randy Orton in one of his first matches on the main roster. Lee tangled with Drew McIntyre and was on team Raw for Survivor Series, but left the company due to an undisclosed injury.

Just a few minutes later, NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his Monday Night Raw debut. In a surprise, Kross was defeated by Jeff Hardy. Kross was interviewed after the match and said Hardy made the biggest mistake of his life. Kross appeared on the show without Scarlett.

Kross has been the NXT Champion since defeating Finn Balor for the title at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. It was his second NXT Championship win. Kross defeated Keith Lee to win his first NXT Championship, but vacated the belt due to an injury suffered in that match.

Kross recently worked a match on WWE Main Event, making this appearance his first on the WWE main roster.

