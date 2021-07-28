Hiroshi Tanahashi set to challenge for the IWGP US Championship, appears via video on Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The IWGP US Champion has a legendary challenger waiting in the wings.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Hiroshi Tanahashi declared he would be challenging the winner of Lance Archer vs. Hikuleo and wanted the title on the line. Tanahashi appeared in a pre-recorded video package and said he wanted the US championship because it’s one title that he hasn’t held before. Archer won the match to retain the title.

Tanahashi is a New Japan Pro Wrestling legend. Recently, he lost to Shingo Takagi at Wrestle Grand Slam from the Tokyo Dome with the Takagi’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Tanahashi is a multi-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and has also held the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, Tag Team Championship, and Never Openweight Championship.

