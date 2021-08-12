Keith Lee reveals he had COVID-19, details heart issue that lead to a fight for his life

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Keith Lee posted a Tweet today with a link to a YouTube video detailing why he had been out of the WWE since February.

Lee had posted on Twitter on July 26 that he would tell everyone why he was off Raw and he delivered the information today in a video that went a little over six minutes that he posted on YouTube.

Lee said he contracted COVID in January. He said his girlfriend, Mia Yim, took care of him while he had COVID. At first, she tested negative for COVID, but after three weeks, Lee said Yim tested postive for COVID. Lee mentioned that Yim missed an opportunity to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble match because she took care of him.

Lee returned to Raw on Feb. 8 and wrestled Matt Riddle. In the video, Lee said he got a call about his blood work after the match took place and he found out there was an issue with heart. Lee said that doctors told him to stop all activity outside of some light walking.

Lee went on to discuss that after finding out that there was an issue with his heart, he was fighting for his life. Lee talked about having multiple MRI’s on his heart during his the process. “This became a fight against death,” said Lee. Lee said at one point, he thought he was going to have a procedure on his heart.

Lee detailed that the first MRI was bad and the second one was worse, but over time things got better and the inflammation surrounding his heart went away. Lee said he was cleared to resume training.

Lee returned to TV in Dallas, Tex. on July 19 and lost to Bobby Lashley. Lee mentioned in the video that it wasn’t certain that he was going to return to the ring that day, but he did.

Lee said he doesn’t know what’s going to happen in the future. He said he fought a battle against death and now he is going forward to fight the battle to do the most he can in the wrestling industry. “The grind continues. It’s forever. We fought death. I’m not fighting anybody else,” said Lee.

You can watch Lee’s video below: