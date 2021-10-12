New champion crowned on NXT 2.0

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Carmelo Hayes defeated Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to become the new NXT North American Champion. On this week’s episode of NXT, Hayes cashed in his championship opportunity contract after Scott defeated Santos Escobar in the main event. He earned the contract by winning the NXT Breakout Tournament earlier this year.

Scott won the championship from Bronson Reed on Jun 29. This is the first title win for Hayes since debuting on NXT.

