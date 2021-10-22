10/22 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Crown Jewel fallout and Draft roster takes effect

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

OCTOBER 22, 2021

WICHITA, KS AT THE INTRUST BANK ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a recap of the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns Crown Jewel match from yesterday. They then showed a crowd shot and Michael Cole welcomed everyone to the show. Roman Reigns’ music hit and he made his entrance alongside Paul Heyman. Cole said Reigns’ Universal Championship reign is now at 417 days. Heyman handed the microphone to Reigns. Reigns asked Heyman if he is holding the title for him or for Brock. Reigns said last night, Heyman just threw the title into the ring, instead of handing it to him like he just did with the microphone. Reigns made Heyman practice handing him the Universal Championship. Reigns said Heyman isn’t great at his job, but he (Reigns) is. Reigns called himself the best of the best. He said he’s carried the product for over a year and a half and he’s the Tribal Chief and Head of the Table. Reigns said he is the greatest Universal Champion of all time because he has smashed everyone. He listed all of his opponents since Wrestlemania. Reigns mentioned a tweet from Lesnar and had Heyman read it. Heyman read from his phone, “This is Brock Lesnar speaking, the moment I arrive at Smackdown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless.” Reigns said he whipped Lesnar so bad he’s tweeting now. Reigns said he runs WWE and he’s standing right here. He asked the crowd if they want to see Lesnar, the crowd cheered. Reigns said good because he wants to smash Lesnar again. Reigns asked the crowd if they want to see him smash Lesnar, there was a mixed reaction. Reigns told the crowd to acknowledge him. Reigns stood and looked at the entry way, no one came. Reigns said Lesnar must be scared of him. He said he’s not leaving until Lesnar comes out. McAfee asked if Lesnar was going to show up as they cut to break. [c]

-Back from break, Reigns said he doesn’t blame Lesnar. He said you can’t blame Lesnar because he is the greatest of all time. Reigns said Lesnar fears him. Reigns asked Heyman why Lesnar ran his mouth, then didn’t show. Reigns said he’s given the people too much time. He said he’s fulfilled his obligation by showing up to Smackdown and there’s nothing left for him to do here. The crowd chanted “we want Lesnar”. Reigns said he does too. Cole wondered aloud if Lesnar was going to show. Reigns told the crowd he was leaving. Brock Lesnar’s music then hit and he made his entrance. Lesnar stared at Reigns from the ramp as he walked down slowly. Cole asked if Reigns really thought Lesnar wouldn’t show. Lesnar then stormed the ring and took down Reigns, then knocked him off the apron. Lesnar followed Reigns to the floor and Reigns hit him with big punches. Lesnar threw Reigns into the steps, then locked eyes with Heyman. Reigns picked up the steps and hit Reigns with them. McAfee said the steps are 100 or 200 pounds. Lesnar stalked Reigns, then lifted him up for an F-5. The Usos hit Lesnar from behind and Reigns fell to the floor. Lesnar took out both Usos, then Reigns attacked Lesnar. Lesnar fought back and slammed Reigns into the ring post. Lesnar then took a camera, shoved the cameraman down, then tried to hit Reigns with the camera, but Reigns moved. Lesnar then tossed the officials that had surrounded the ring. Adam Pearce stood at the entryway and sent wrestlers out from the back. Lesnar took out a few of them, then finally calmes down. Reigns slinked up the entryway and stared at Lesnar from the ramp, flanked by the Usos. Lesnar stood mid-ring and held the Universal Championship over his head as they cut to break again. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Well, Lesnar isn’t going anywhere any time soon. That segment made Lesnar look like a maniac. Reigns’ promo was awesome and the perfect level of cocky. Lesnar’s appearance and destruction humbled him in a way. Heyman was again, noncommittal, which opens up another set of unanswered questions. Lesnar gave him that look, but was it, watch me smash your boy? Or was it, stick to the plan? The intrigue here is clearly with Heyman. I feel foolish for thinking Lesnar would be gone for awhile after last night and move on to something else upon his return.)

-Back from break, Cole and McAfee were standing at ringside. McAfee said it took a crew of 70 to put everything back together. They then threw to a video package recapping the previous segment. Adam Pearce was in the ring and he said no individual can hold the show hostage. Pearce said Lesnar’s actions were irresponsible and he endangered the Superstars, crew, and WWE Universe. Pearce then suspended Lesnar indefinitely. Lesnar then walked down the ramp and smirked at Pearce. Lesnar entered the ring as the crowd chanted “Suplex City”. Lesnar grabbed Pearce by the collar. He said he wasn’t sure if he heard correctly, and asked Pearce to repeat himself. Pearce groaned and choked out that Lesnar is indefinitely suspended. Lesnar backed Pearce into the corner then hit him with a big F-5. The crowd chanted one more time. Lesnar’s music started to play, then stopped as Lesnar lifted Pearce up for another F-5. Lesnar hit it, which ripped Pearce’s pants somehow. Lesnar then grabbed the mic and asked Pearce to repeat himself again because Lesnar didn’t hear him. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Ok, well, that takes care of what I just mentioned about Lesnar being gone for a bit. I guess. This is exactly how Lesnar should be booked. This is awesome.)