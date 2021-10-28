10/27 ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY RESULTS: The Hex vs. The Allure for the NWA women’s tag titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY REPORT

OCTOBER 27, 2021

AIRED ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

Opening video.

-In the empty arena, The Allure made their entrance. The Hex were out next wearing their NWA tag titles.

(1) THE HEX (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) vs. THE ALLURE (Angelina Love & Mandy Leon) – NWA WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Kay and Love started. Love took her down and worked the arm. Kay took her down with a side headlock. Swinging neckbreaker. Tag to Belle. They double-teamed Love in their corner but Leon got the tag moments later. Love choked Belle from the apron in front of the referee, then tripped her as she ran the ropes. More double-teaming from the challengers. Belle made the tag but the referee was distracted and missed it.

Belle pushed into the barricade at ringside. The Hex took out both opponents with clotheslines on the floor. In the ring, Belle finally made the tag. So did Leon. Kay dropped Love with a Samoan drop. Belle and Leon tusseled in the corner. Both heels put submissions on with the referee making no effort to clear the illegal women from the ring. Swinging neckbreaker from Love to Kay. Hex Marks The Spot to Love for the pin.

WINNERS: The Hex in 11:22 to retain the NWA women’s tag titles.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Not a great match but probably the best you’re going to get out of the tired Allure act. The first half was very formulaic and the end was a mess. The empty arena setting continues to hurt all these matches, though. With no crowd noise or fans to feed off of, everything is that much more exposed and there’s nowhere to hide.

As announced yesterday, the future of ROH is a big question mark after Final Battle on December 11. A press release claims they’re just taking the first quarter of 2022 off and they’ll be back for Supercard Of Honor in April but that seems naïve. If they’re choosing to skip right over any 20th anniversary celebrations, they can’t be that serious about the future of the promotion. Oh, and releasing every single wrestler on your roster is a little foreboding as well, I suppose. They literally just signed wrestlers like Trish Adora and Max The Impaler weeks ago, which makes this whole thing all the more bizarre. We could well be into the final six weeks of Ring Of Honor.)