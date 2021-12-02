12/1 ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Trish Adora vs. Janai Kai

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY REPORT

DECEMBER 1, 2021

AIRED ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

Opening video.

-Trish Adora was out first in the empty arena without her Pan Afrikan championship. Janai Kai was second, making her ROH debut. This was a rematch of a match they had a month ago for Flying V in Maryland. Kai was wearing some sort of makeup around her eyes that did her no favors.

(1) “THE KICK DEMON” JANAI KAI vs. “THE AFRO PUNK” TRISH ADORA

Lock-up. Kai went for a roundhouse but Adora ducked. They grappled on the mat, trading control back and forth with headlocks and hammerlocks. Kai backed her into the corner and connected with a kick. Adora grounded her with a waistlock, though. Adora wanted cattle mutilation but Kai slipped out. Two kicks from Kai and she locked onto Adora’s wrists, throwing her around the ring. Adora took Kai back to the mat and clubbed Kai’s mouthguard out of her head. Kai stuffed it back in and fired up with a kick that leveled Adora. Adora ran the ropes and connected with a crossbody. Cravat from Adora and three kicks connected with Kai’s head. Adora ducked a tornado kick and hit Lariat Tubman for the pin.

WINNER: Trish Adora in 11:37.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Riccaboni and Coleman did a good job here, putting over Kai’s kicks and the skill sets of both women. It’s a shame that ROH is on death’s door because it felt like Adora had a bright future in the promotion. They even teased her joining Shane Taylor Promotions on a Twitter video at the start of September but nothing came of that in the subsequent three months. Now we’ve got Rok-C defending the ROH Women’s Championship against either Willow Nightingale or Mandy Leon at Final Battle in ten days and no space left to tell any other stories. Adora and Kai will be okay, though, as they’ve both been everywhere this year and really increased their profiles.)