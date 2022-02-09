Keith Lee makes AEW debut, qualifies for Revolution ladder match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Keith Lee made his AEW debut on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Lee was the mystery opponent for Isiah Kassidy and defeated him to earn a spot in the Faces of the Revolution ladder match at AEW Revolution in March.
#AEW's new free agent is @RealKeithLee!
Don’t miss another minute of the action! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Bl2xDiAT2Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2022
Lee is a former NXT Champion. He was released from WWE in 2021 after dealing with health issues. This was Lee’s first wrestling appearance since leaving WWE.
