Keith Lee makes AEW debut, qualifies for Revolution ladder match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Keith Lee made his AEW debut on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Lee was the mystery opponent for Isiah Kassidy and defeated him to earn a spot in the Faces of the Revolution ladder match at AEW Revolution in March.

Lee is a former NXT Champion. He was released from WWE in 2021 after dealing with health issues. This was Lee’s first wrestling appearance since leaving WWE.

CATCH-UP: Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion appears on AEW Dynamite