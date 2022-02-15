Josh Alexander announces his U.S. work visa and Impact contract have expired

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Josh Alexander wrote on Twitter that his Impact contract and U.S. work visa have both expired.

As a result, Alexander noted he will have to miss his upcoming bookings with Terminus and AML wrestling as a result of his U.S. work visa expiring.

PWTorch sources noted that Alexander is working on getting a new work visa. Impact got him his current visa, which has expired. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Alexander is open to staying with Impact, but anything is possible with his contract expiring. Alexander was recently referenced on AEW TV by Brandi Rhodes, who said told Ethan Page the only reason AEW signed him was to get Alexander contract.

Alexander was recently removed from Impact’s upcoming No Surrender special on Impact Plus on Impact TV. It was thought to be part of an angle when the show aired and Impact VP Scott D’Amore removed Alexander from a five on five tag match featuring Honor No More vs. Team Impact. D’Amore said Alexander was being “sent home.” Alexander has been campaigning for a title match since losing to Moose immediately after he won the title in the main event at Bound for Glory in October. Moose had won a match earlier in the show granting him a title shot anytime he wanted one.

You can see Alexander’s tweet below:

Today my contract expired & subsequently also US work visa. Unfortunately as a consequence I will not be able to honour my commitments to both @TERMINUSpro & @AMLWrestling later this month. I’m disappointed & I’m sorry. Hopefully I’ll have everything in order soon. pic.twitter.com/2iXCXnDHkd — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) February 14, 2022

