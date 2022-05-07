SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE WrestleMania Backlash will take place at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on May 8, 2022. In keeping with the name of the event, several feuds from WrestleMania continue as Ronda Rousey goes after Charlotte Flair’s WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship one more time in an “I Quit” match, and Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Omos try to avenge their WrestleMania losses against the victors, Cody Rhodes, Edge, and Bobby Lashley. Roman Reigns and the Usos face RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre after we were gaslit by the promise of a Tag Team unification match that turned into a trios match (or six-man tag team match if you prefer.)

Roman Reigns(c) & Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso(c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Randy Orton & Riddle(c)

Story in a nutshell: Fresh off of unifying the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns ordered Jey and Jimmy Uso, the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions, to do the same with the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships held by Randy Orton and Riddle, but then changed his mind when Drew McIntyre got involved leading to this trios match instead.

After unifying the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns decided that he wanted the Bloodline to hold more the gold. He sent the Usos, Jey and Jimmy Uso, to Raw to challenge the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, RK-Bro, Randy Orton and Riddle. RK-Bro was ambushed during the contract signing and Drew McIntyre got involved. Reigns’s special council, Paul Heyman, convinced WWE official Adam Pearce to make the match a six-man tag team match instead.

Analysis and predictions: McIntyre pins one of the Usos, a loss Reigns would need to avenge to start a feud between Reigns and McIntyre.

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey – WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship “I Quit” Match

Story in a nutshell: Thanks to getting a visual tap-out that was missed by the referee at WrestleMania from WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey gets another shot at Charlotte in an “I Quit” match.

During their championship match at WrestleMania, Charlotte Flair tapped out to Ronda Rousey’s armbar, but the referee was incapacitated. Charlotte then won the match after the referee recovered. Rousey challenged Charlotte to an “I Quit” match and it was granted. Rousey then beat her opponent faster than Charlotte (who didn’t beat her opponent in time) in a “who can bury their opponent faster” challenge (normally called a Beat the Clock challenge).

Analysis and predictions: Rousey wins since I think Charlotte is moving on to Lacey Evans while Rousey will get a new opponent. Bailey perhaps? Also, Drew Gulak has been trying to find a new job in the WWE which has found him smack dab between these to. Maybe he’ll be the referee when someone quits.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Story in a nutshell: After losing to Cody Rhodes when Cody was Seth Rollin’s surprise opponent at WrestleMania, Seth demanded a rematch claiming that he can beat Cody if he has time to prepare.

Cody Rhodes returned to the WWE when he was revealed to be Seth Rollins’s surprise opponent at WrestleMania. Cody beat Seth. Seth claimed he lost because Cody had an unfair advantage since Seth has no idea who his opponent was while Cody and given time to prepare, he could easily beat Cody. Seth officially challenged Cody to a rematch and Cody accepted.

Analysis and predictions: Why would Cody lose now?

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Story in a nutshell: Damien Priest DISTRACTED AJ Styles, costing him his match against Edge at WrestleMania, and now Styles tries to avenge that loss with Priest banned from ringside.

Damien Priest appeared at ringside during AJ Styles match with Edge. This distracted Styles, costing him the match. Priest announced he was joining up with Edge and together they went after Styles. Styles got a one-on-one match with Priest where if Styles one, Priest would be barred from ringside when Styles got his rematch with Edge. After losing, Priest and Edge tried to take out Styles, but Finn Balor made the save and Styles and Balor did the “too sweet” salute in the ring.

Analysis and predictions: Styles evens things out unless this is an excuse to add another member to Edge’s group. I can see Balor turning on Styles costing him the match.

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Story in a nutshell: Happy Corbin, jealous of Madcap Moss’s success at WrestleMania, demeaned his cohort until Moss had enough and turned on Corbin.

Madcap Moss won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal match at WrestleMania. Happy Corbin lost his match when Moss distracted Corbin. Corbin laid into Moss for his loss until Moss had enough and left Corbin. This, sadly, did not result in any change in Moss’s character.

Analysis and predictions: I think Moss should win to drive Corbin into further levels of depravity in his attempt to get back at Moss.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Story in a nutshell: MVP turned on Bobby Lashley and joined up with Omos to help Omos get revenge for his WrestleMania loss.

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos without MVP at ringside. MVP, feeling disrespected since he was left out, turned on Lashley, setting Lashley up for Omos. MVP is now officially working with Omos.

Analysis and predictions: Omos gets his win back.

