On the Foley is Pod podcast, Mick Foley talked about CM Punk and said that regardless of where Punk ends up next, he simply wants Punk to be happy.

“I just want him to be happy,” Foley said of CM Punk. “I understand what an amazing career he had. This guy, he did some big stuff. He was a great champion; he was kinda like the glue that held that company together, and he had great matches with a variety of opponents. I told him when he was a little down about not getting the main event slot, ‘Punk, just go out there and steal the show. The fans make up their mind what the main event is.’

“You don’t let anybody but you define for you what being a success is. If you can’t be happy tearing down the house with The Undertaker, then where are you gonna be when you’re 55, 60, and looking back on your career? I’d like him to appreciate what he did.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

CM Punk won the AEW World Championship at the All Out PPV event in Chicago earlier in September. Punk went on a tirade during the All Out media scrum and has not been on AEW television since. He vacated the AEW World Championship after the event and scrum. Punk reportedly suffered a torn tricep during the All Out match.

