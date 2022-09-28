9/28 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Juice, Jericho vs. Bandido for ROH Title, Storm vs. Deeb for AEW Title, MJF speaks, Saraya speaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

SEPTEMBER 28, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT LIACOURAS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired. Excalibur then introduced the show and said a new era begins tonight with Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho winning titles last week at Grand Slam.

-The Jericho Appreciation Society made their way to the ring as Jericho’s “Judas” played. They were all dressed in velvet purple pants and vests as Jericho showed off the ROH Title belt around his waist. Excalibur touted the main event later with Jericho defending the title against Bandido, whom Excalibur said has never lost a championship match in Philadelphia. The fans applauded their singing after the music stopped.

Angelo Parker said, “AEW Galaxy, appreciate us!” (Spoofing WWE and the Bloodline doesn’t really work for AEW considering how damn cool and entertaining the Bloodline is and how much WWE feels different without Vince McMahon’s baggage.) Parker said Philadelphia is the city of losers. Luigi Primo was standing behind them tossing a pizza crust. Matt Menard said he put the call in for Luigi. Luigi said he brought the pizza in from New York City. The Philly fans booed. Anna Jay said they don’t pizza and then laughed. She introduced Jericho.

Jericho asked if they want pizza. He said they can’t have any. He said what they can have is the most important Ring of Honor Champion of all-time. He said he’s the most honorable and the most viewed. He said more people have seen him in the last week than saw all other ROH Champions “because no one knows about Ring of Honor.” Scattered boos. He said he’s going to change how ROH is remembered. He said this is the Ring of Jericho now. He said he’ll begin his reign defending against Bandido because he never got the rematch he deserved. He said he will blow their mind, but he’s a pro wrestler, and sports entertainers beat pro wrestlers every single time.

Jericho then pointed at Danny Garcia and touted that he’s the ROH Pure Champion. Jericho said they’ve had their miscommunications and issues, but he’s amazing. He handed him a black box with a ribbon on top as a gift. Fans chanted at Garcia, “You’re a wrestler!” Garcia pulled out a purple hat. Schiavone asked if they were trying to embarrass him. Garcia took of the hat off and dropped it. Fans cheered. He then punched Luigi. Garcia said it’s enough.He said this is never what he envisioned himself doing when he got into the business, but he’s tolerated it enough.

Garcia told Jericho he’s wanted to get something off his chest for a long time. “Chris, I think it’s time for me to…” Jericho took the mic and told hiom to really think about what he was about to say. He said if he makes the wrong decision, he’ll have to take him out. He said he’s going to ask him if he’s a sports entertainer (boos) or a pro wrestler (cheers). Fans chanted, “You’re a wrestler!” again. As they stared at each other, Bryan Danielson’s music played.

Danielson walked out to the ring. He told Jericho that it seemed to him he is trying to tell Garcia what to be. Danielson said he has an infinite amount of respect for him, and he’s a grown man, so he can do what he wants. He said if he wants to stay with JAS, he can. He said he can also come to the Blackpool Combat Club. Fans cheered. Jericho told him to shut his mouth. He said he’s sick of him trying to poach his guy. He said Garcia does what he tells him to do.

Garcia grabbed the mic and said he wants to make it clear he doesn’t belong to him and he doesn’t have to do anything he tells him to do. Garcia said they’re supposed to be entertaining, so how about he throws the pizzas down. Fans cheered. He asked Justin Roberts if it’d be entertaining if they were a tag team. Garcia asked if it would be entertaining if he was in a tag team with Danielson. Fans cheered. Garcia told Jericho that it’d be entertaining if he and Danielson teamed up against Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Menard yelled that he’s sick of his crap. He said he’s turning his back on them for “this piece of crap” Danielson. He told Danielson that he wants to punch him right now. Danielson said he was told he gets to have a match against anyone he wants, so how about they have a match. Menard seemed into it. Fans chanted “Yes!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Overall, the Garcia story is one of AEW’s better long-term stories they’re telling. They have to be careful it doesn’t take Garcia too long to make a final decision. It seems clear he wants to be done with Jericho and his clowns, so it doesn’t make sense he’s hedging or hesitating at this point. As I’ve been saying, I’m rooting for Danielson & Garcia to be 2023 Tag Team of the Year.)

-They went to the announcers who were joined by William Regal. Excalibur mentioned the hurricane. They went on to plug upcoming matches on the show. Excalibur said there’d be a video on Bandido later to introduce him to members of the audience who don’t know his story.

(1) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. MATT MENDARD (w/Angelo Parker)

After a shove by Menard, Danielson’s music started playing briefly. Regal made fun of the music guy doing that. Schiavone asked if he heard Garcia invited to join the Blackpool Combat Club. Regal said they’re rather have him as an opponent to keep them sharp. Mendard took over against Danielson at ringside at 2:00 and they cut to a split screen break. [c/ss]

Parker gave Danielson a DDT on the ringside mat as Menard distracted him. Mendard scored a two count after a stacked cover. Claudio Castignoli ran out and went after Parker, giving him a running European uppercut. He lifted him and carried him to the back. Danielson recovered and landed a Psycho Knee followed by the LeBell Lock for a tapout win.

WINNER: Danielson in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: No big deal, but the set-up was a little contrived with Danielson saying he was told he could have a match with anyone. Just have Danielson challenge him and have Menard accept, and do the match. The match was fine, with Menard getting in most of the offense, but Danielson overcoming cheating to win decisively.)

-A video package aired previewing the Moxley vs. Juice Robinson match narrated by Schiavone. Robinson said he’s hated Moxley for the last ten years. He said if he wins tonight, he’ll have a chance in D.C. to get a shot at the title.

-Excalibur hyped MJF would speak next. [c]

-A video package aired on MJF interrupting Wheeler Yuta’s promo last week including MJF shoving Schiavone down and hitting Yuta with the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

-Yuta marched out to the ring. He called out MJF. He said they have a real serious problem. He said he’s been hit a lot harder by a lot better men than MJF hit him last week with the diamond ring. He said where he crossed the line is when he shoved Schiavone “who has done more for AEW than you ever will.” He said he thinks actions should have consequences. He told him to fight him in his city. (They oddly cut to a close-up of fans who were not reacting at that moment.) He said MJF likes to hide behind The Pinnacle, The Inner Circle, and now The Firm. He said he likes to hide behind his fake tan and his suits and the microphone. He said Max knows that once the bell rings, he can’t hang with him. He told him to come on out and address the wonderful fans in Philly. He said maybe he can insult the local sports teams and call him drying paint or a pet rock, or they can skip that and get to the fight.

(Keller’s Analysis: Yuta is likable enough, but he’s rough on the mic. That voice cracking and the tantrum-sounding yelling wasn’t good.)

MJF’s music played. He walked out and asked everyone to give a hand to Philly’s own, Yuta. He said Philly is the place you live if you can’t afford to live in New York. He looked over at Schiavone and asked how his body is holding up. He called him “a fat old prick.” He said he’s a coward, just like everyone in “this Podunk arena.” He said he and Yuta practically grew up in the business and have been wrestling each other for years on the indy scene trying to make a name for themselves. He said Yuta is one of the best wrestlers in the world, but he made a big mistake when he tried to go toe-to-toe with him on the microphone last week. He said daddy had to spank him some. MJF said Yuta claims he doesn’t care about the company, but Yuta’s the one who’s taking time away from the biggest draw in AEW. He said what makes it worse is Yuta is talking instead. Fans began chanting “Shut the f— up!” He said Yuta has as much charisma as Joe Frasier present-day. “By the way, Joe Frasier’s dead.”

He said the Phillies are also dead in the water and will never win a World Series again. He said there’s more of that local sports team talk, but he doesn’t give a shit. (He was bleeped.) He said he makes more money than anyone in the arena. He said he’s a multi-millionaire at age 26. Yuta interrupted and said he doesn’t care about his money or his scarf, he just wants to leave him in a pool of his own blood on Broad Street. Fans chanted “Yuta! Yuta!” He said bad things happen in Phildelphia, and tonight is no exception. As Yuta began to make his way toward MJF, Austin ad Colten Gunn joined MJF on the stage. MJF said he doesn’t do brawls, but he wrestlers. He teased agreeing to a match against him tonight, but then said it won’t happen until next week in D.C. MJF said the fans don’t deserves to hear him say his catch phrase. He said he’ll watch Moxley be a horrible wrestler from his sky box and he just might cash in his chip. He handed Austin the mic and told him to say his catch phrase. Austin said, “MJF is better than you and you know it.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Yuta isn’t disproving MJF’s insults about his charisma. It’s tough to say MJF has succeeded in turning fans back against him since this is Yuta’s home town, and last week fans were cheering MJF against Yuta. Next week in D.C. will be a stronger indicator. I liked MJF focusing on insulting his opponent and acknowledging their history rather than insulting local sports teams and pushing the limits of crudeness for shock value. I also hope we see the local sports team insults goes away, or at least do it off live TV during commercials or before the TV feed starts.)

-Excalibur said Yuta will have to wait seven more days. [c]

-A video aired with Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal, with Satnum Singh, talking about Darby Allen vs. Lethal next week. Darby said he’ll remind everyone next week what he’s capable of. He said it’ll be just him against Lethal without Satnum and Sonjay. After that, Lethal said he’ll beat Darby alone, which seemed to upset Sonjay.

(Keller’s Analysis: Either Darby says Satnum and Sonjay funny or we’ve been saying their names all wrong all this time. Good to a vignette like that to hype the upcoming match.)

(2) JON MOXLEY vs. “ROCK HARD” JUICE ROBINSON

As Juice made his entrance to little crowd reaction, Excalibur said he’s one of only two men to have two victories over Moxley since Mox arrived in AEW. Regal said he knows Juice since he was 21. (He’s 33 now.) Mox made his entrance through the crowd to “Wild Thing.” Robinson attacked Mox as soon as he stepped over the barricade to ringside. Mox made a comeback and the match officially began. He tossed Juice into the ringside barricade and then rolled into the ring to break the ref’s count. They showed MJF in a luxury suite with the chip giving a thumbs down gesture. A few minutes later, after Juice re-took control, Mox caught a charging Juice with a lariat out of the corner. He went for a Death Rider, but Juice escaped and sent Mox to the floor. He landed a cannonball against Mox against the ringside barricade. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Juice stayed in control during the break. Mox was bleeding from his forehead. Juice had blood on his face, too. Taz said Juice is a free agent and this is his chance to make an impression. Robinson took a running leap off the ring apron and flipped toward Mox, but Mox moved and Juice landed on a chair he had put Mox on. Back in the ring, they collided as they clotheslined each other twice. Mox took Juice down with the third one and scored a two count. He then applied an anklelock. Mox mounted and punched Juice in the corner. Juice reached up and raked at Mox’s cut and eye, then powerbombed him off the top rope for a two count. Juice climbed to the top rope next. Mox kicked him, but Juice countered with Pulp Friction for a near fall. Juice lifted Mox onto his shoulders and delivered an airplane spin, but Mox slipped free and landed a knee for a near fall. He went to his arm-extension stomps followed by a cross armbreaker for the tapout win.

WINNER: Mox in 10:00.

-As Mox celebrated, Hangman Page’s music played. Page marched out with a sense of purpose. Excalibur said Hangman will be facing whomever is champion in a few weeks in in Cincinnati. Fans chanted “Cowboy Shit!” They had a staredown. Schiavone said he’s digging it and it’s big time sports. Mox dropped the belt and Hangman pulled his wallet out of his pants and dropped it.

[HOUR TWO]

MJF interrupted with a hot mic and said they’re just going to fight each other to see who gets to lose to him. He said he’s a once in a generation talent. Yuta showed up behind him and attacked them. They fought into the crowd where security pulled Yuta off of MJF. They were fighting right next to some fans in the row in front of the luxury box who were trying to take cover.

-They went to the announcers who reacted to the brawl. Excalibur threw to a video package on Bandido, with comments from Schiavone, noting that Bandido is former ROH Champion. The video noted he is compared to Eddie Guerrero and is considered a top Luchador.

(Keller’s Analysis: That didn’t really give much information about Bandido and why anyone should be invested in him other than he’s a former ROH Champion. Better than nothing, I suppose.) [c]

-A clip aired of Saraya’s AEW surprise debut last week.

-Justin Roberts introduced Saraya, who made her way to the ring. She said she has chills, then said, “I’m baaacck!” Fans chanted “Welcome back!” She said it feels great to be back in the ring. She said it’s been a crazy road. “I’m damaged, but I’m not broken, at the end of the day, right?” She said she’s there to “create change in this division.” She said she was the revolution and she is the revolution. Fans chanted, “This is your house!” She said it’s hard to talk because she’s so nervous because it’s been a while. She said AEW is officially her house. She said to someone off camera that they can give her time cues all she wants, but she’ll finish when she’s ready. She called for the women to come out.

Toni Storm made her way out with Athena, Sky Blue, Willow Nightengale, and Madison Rayne walked out. The announcers wondered what was going on. She asked the fans to cheer “the ladies of AEW.” She said she promised to make a change. She said Toni is “finally being utilized to her full potential.” (Ugh. She’s winning at a high level in AEW, she’s not “being utilized.” Keep it in the narrative structure of the show, now podcast style talk outside those confines.) She said Storm is the best champion AEW has seen. That got a mixed response from the crowd. She was interrupted by Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Penelope Ford. Baker’s nose was taped. She said she’s not sure if she watched this show, but she’s the face of the division. She said she even put her neck on the line, “and unlike yours, mine is actually strong enough to handle it.” Fans ohhh’d.

Baker said half the people in the room don’t even know how to say her name. She made fun of different ways her name can be pronounced. Paige said, “Your name rhymes with shit.” (Bleeped once again.) Baker told Storm that she respects her, but she doesn’t like her. She said she had high hopes for her when she first got there. She said she broke her nose to take her out of the equation. She said they’re there tonight because Storm has quite the match on her hands because Serena Deeb is a tough challenger. Fans chanted “Jamie Hayter.” Baker said Jamie will have her shot after Deeb does. She said one misstep from Storm, they’ll be hearing Justin announce, “And new…”

When Deeb walked out, Saraya said she hasn’t been around long, but she knows that Baker and her crew do funky stuff. She said she had an idea, and she finally has a boss who actually listens to her, so she suggested a lumberjack match. Fans didn’t react much.

(Keller’s Analysis: Saraya was just meandering out there. It’s never good when someone yells about getting a time cue. That should be a humbling moment that the boss thinks you’re segment is dragging. And what’s with the platitude about being a revolution. Is she wrestling? Is she overseeing the division? Is she a coach? Let’s get to it.)

(3) TONI STORM vs. SERENA DEEB – Lumberjack Match for the AEW Interim Women’s Title



Saraya joined the announcers on commentary. Taz said he likes to say Lumberjills to be PG. Saraya said Lumberjacks is good “because we like to be inclusive.” Taz agreed quickly. They battled on the second rope, ending with Deeb landing on top of Storm for a two count. She threw Storm to the floor where the heel lumberjacks attacked her. The babyface lumberjacks stepped in. They cut to an early split-screen break. [c/ss]

Deeb controlled the action during the break. Hayter knocked Storm over at ringside. When Sky Blue ranover, Hayte knocked her down. Willow then chased Hayter to the back. Back in the ring, Deeb worked over Storm and applied a half crab. Storm reached the bottom rope to force a break. Athena and Baker argued at ringside. Storm landed a top rope crossbody, but Deeb rolled through and then applied another single-leg crab. Storm upkicked to escape, then landed a hip attack in the corner. Deeb scored a quick two count with a jack knife cover. Storm came right back with a sudden Storm Zero for a believable near fall. Deeb took Storm down with a dragon screw, then climbed the ropes. Storm met her up there and gave Deeb a piledriver for the win.

WINNER: Storm in 11:00 to retain the AEW Interim Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid match.)

-Schiavone interviewed The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn backstage. Gunn said next week on Dynamite it is National Scissoring Day. Max Caster said they’ll do the chant all night. Caster said they have an open challenge for Friday to defend their titles. Keith Lee walked in and said Swerve Strickland is “exceptionally disgruntled” because Billy cost them the titles. He looked at Max and Anthony and said, “You boys got carried. Good luck.” Billy said, “Tell Swerve I’ve got two words for him – scissors me!” And he laughed.

(Keller’s Analysis: So is it Lee & Swerve in a rematch against the Acclaimed on Friday? Why make it so complicated. Just announce it.) [c]

-Andrade interrupted an argument between Private Party and Butcher & The Blade. Jose told Private Party to listen to Andrade. He then left with Butcher and Blade. Matt Hardy walked in and told Private Party that they’ve always been connected. He said Andrade is worse for their careers than “Big Money” Matt ever was, so he pitched getting back together to do it right.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not a strong segment for The Acclaimed. I’m still not getting the crowd being into Billy Gunn with The Acclaimed, as it’s an odd fit and he just looks really tall next to them and eats up their time. Lee had a good point, and it’s a point he should have made, but it does change that it shouldn’t have been the finish in the first place.)

(4) RICKY STARKS vs. ELI ISOM

Excalibur talked about Starks’s win over Hobbs (that fewer half of Dynamite viewers saw, by the way.) He said it was a Lights Out match, so it doesn’t count on their records officially, but the win had to feel good. Starks won with his finisher quickly.

WINNER: Starks in under 1:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A good genuine squash match that gave Starks a chance to get cheered in front of the crowd and score a clean win with his signature moves.)

-A video package aired on the Jungle Boy saga with Christian and Luchasaurus.

-Excalibur hyped Garcia & Danielson vs. Jericho & Guevara, Lethal vs. Darby, and JB in action.

(5) CHRIS JERICHO vs. BANDIDO – ROH World Title match

ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise introduced the wrestlers. Bandido got a decent response. Jericho mocked the ROH Code of Honor before the match and gave Bandido a middle finger. Bandido knocked Jericho to the floor, then dove on him. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

More back and forth action. When they landed at ringside and were slot to get up, they cut to another break. [c/ss]

Jericho eventually applied Walls of Jericho mid-ring. Riccabonni said he’s never known Bandido to give up. Bandido reached the bottom rope. Jericho raised his arms and fans booed. The ref informed Jericho he didn’t win. Jericho stayed in control and climbed to the top rope. Bandido stood and roundkicked Jericho from underneath. He then climbed to the top rope and overhead fallaway powerslammed Jericho for a near fall. Taz said he always wanted to do the move. Riccabonni said it’s like Bandido uses cheat codes. Bandido was bleeding from underneath his white mask. Bandido delivered his springboard back suplex into a bridge for a near fall the popped the crowd. Jericho poked Bandido in the eyes, but Bandido small packaged Jericho for a two count. Jericho went into the Lion Tamer and he tapped out.

WINNER: Jericho in 19:00 to retain the ROH Title.

-Jericho called Bobby Cruise to enter the ring and announce him as the winner while standing next to him. Jericho raised his arm and belt. Cruise looked confused. Jericho told them to cut the music. He said, “The Ring of Jericho music has begun.” He said he’s going to desecrate it’s legacy and destroy its legend. He said he’ll beat every great champion that has ever held the Ring of Jericho Title and continue with Bryan Danielson on Oct. 12 in his home country of Toronto. (Uh, that’s a city.) He said he’ll destroy every ROH Champion and commentator and referee and ring announcer. Jericho got sinister and punched Cruise in teh gut and then landed a Judas Effect. Cruise went down hard. Excalibur called it disgusting.