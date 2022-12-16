12/16 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Roman Reign’s returning, Ricochet challenging Gunther for IC Title, Morgan & Nox vs. Sky & Kai for Women’s Tag Titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

DECEMBER 16, 2022

CHICAGO, ILL. AT ALLSTATE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-A black SUV arrived and out came a jubilant Sami Zayn and then the Usos. They were all smiles. Michael Cole said there are rumors that Sami could have the “honorary” part of his Bloodline status removed.

-The Smackdown opening theme played.

(1) DAMAGE CTRL (Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai w/Bayley) vs. TEGAN NOX & LIV MORGAN – Women’s Tag Team Title match



The bell rang six minutes into the show. Sky kicked Liv as she ran the ropes. Liv went after her at ringside, and she grabbed a kendo stick. Cole said she’d be DQ’d for using it. Nox talked her out of using it. All four fought in the ring and then they fought at ringside. Nox leaped off the top rope into Kai and Sky at ringside. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Sky and Kai took control during the break. Cole said Bayley has done a good job advising Sky and Kai. Bayley overheard him and said, “A great job!” Kai hot-tagged out to Liv at 8:00. She rallied against Kai including a dropkick off the second rope followed by a kip up. Kai came back with a running kick to Liv’s face. Kai and Sky double powerbombed Liv leading to a two count. Nox hit a Shiniest Wizard seconds later for a near fall on Sky. Kai made the save, but it one of those saves where she hit the person making the cover, but didn’t break up the cover and Sky’s shoulders were still down and there was no reason for the ref not to finish her three count, but she just stopped because it wasn’t the planned finish. It’d have been better if Sky lifted her shoulder before the third count would have happened. Liv landed a leaping sunset powerbomb over the top rope onto Kai off the ring apron to the floor.

In the ring, Nox charged at Sky in the corner. Sky countered a Shiniest Wizard with an uppercut. Sky then set up a moonsault to ringside, but Kai intervened. When Bayley went after Nox, Nox threw her into the time keeper’s area. A woman in a black outfit and hood kicked Nox. Security quickly dragged the mystery person away as Cole asked, “Who the hell was that?” Sky rolled Nox into the ring and then landed her top rope moonsault for the win.

WINNERS: Sky & Kai in 15:00 to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Mostly good, but a few clunky spots here and there. Nothing like a good mystery to fuel speculation regarding the mystery person attacking Nox at ringside leading to the finish.)

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside who previewed the Intercontinental Title match. They threw to a vignette on Gunther.

-Cole hyped that they’d recap “one of the most bizarre stories we’ve ever been part of” with L.A. Knight, Uncle Howdy, and Bray Wyatt. [c]

-A vignette aired on Ricochet speaking from the Las Vegas strip talking about his World Cup Tournament win to earn his match against Gunther for the IC Title. He said he’s going to flip the odds in his favor. He said he’s a man of action and smiled.

(Keller’s Analysis: Another good presentation of Ricochet.)

-A sponsored video package aired on the Usos and Sami Zayn injuring Matt Riddle.

-Sami admired his hair style and beard trim and nice jacket over his “Honorary Uce” t-shirt. He asked the Usos where Solo Sikoa was. Jimmy said he was with Roman. Sami said he needed to go decompress. Jey then said live on national TV that Roman is planning to ake Sami a full blown Uce tonight. Jimmy said he doesn’t think Roman is going to make it tonight and they might be setting up Sami for a big disappointment. Jey said tonight will be a big night.

(Keller’s Analysis: So viewers are supposed to think they’re privy to Jey and Jimmy’s conversation in front of a camera they didn’t acknowledge, but Sami isn’t going to find out what they said ahead of the segment tonight? They could accomplish much the same thing without overtly saying what’s planned in front of the camera live on TV like that. It just breaks the narrative structure pact with the audience in terms of everything that airs on TV being “on-record” for everyone on the show.)

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside, who pivoted to the Knight-Bray situation. A recap of last week’s happenings aired. Cole then said they just received a QR code that has disturbing footage of what happened after they went off the air last week. It aired, and it showed Knight tied up with the Uncle Howdy voice and a gloved person rubbing a mask over Knight’s face as Knight struggled to yell. He took the mask off and Knight’s mouth was duct taped.

-They cut to Knight walking backstage, looking around as if he was concerned for his safety but also out for revenge. [c]

-Knight stood in the ring and he told fans to shut up because he has business to deal with. He said for the past few weeks, he’s been blindsided and cheapshotted and abducted and taped up, but he’s still knocking on Bray’s front door. He said Bray is one of the biggest WWE stars of all time and his return is one of the most talked about returns ever. He said all he’s done since he’s returned is to whine and cry from his victim complex and “dress like a damn circus freak” and said “a bunch of gobbledy gook that never gets to the point.” He said he’s not buying Bray blaming Uncle Howdy. He said he knows it’s Bray. He said he can put on whatever costume he needs to and call himself anything he needs to, but walk to the ring and get stomped out live. He yelled “Yeah!” a few times. (He channeled Ric Flair there when Flair has freak-outs.) The lights went dark and Bray’s music played.

Bray walked out onto the stage and repeated the “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah.” He told Chicago he’s missed them, but he told Knight he’s sick of him.