2/6 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Bayley vs. Becky Lynch in a cage, Elias vs. Ford in EC Qualifier, Michin vs. Carmella vs. LeRae vs. Niven, Lesnar appears

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 6, 2023

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Darrin Lilly from PWTorch to break down the show with live callers and emails plus an on-site report.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Forever, Together,” the Raw “Feels Like Greatness” opening aired.

-Kevin Patrick introduced the show as pyro blasted on the stage. He said it was a “jam-packed and rowdy” arena. Corey Graves hyped the cage match, which was visible hanging above the ring.

-Edge’s music played and he came out with his wife to a big ovation. A two minute recap aired of the angles between Edge & Phoenix and The Judgment Day dating back to Extreme Rules last October when they attacked Phoenix through Edge’s return at the Royal Rumble last month. Back live, Edge said he needed a few seconds to cool down. He said The Judgment Day is his fault. He said the idea was to elevate talent he thought truly deserved it, “and it worked.” He said everyone in The Judgment Day is better off than they were a year ago. He said fans could applaud that. Most everyone passed on applauding. He touted Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest individually. When he mentioned Ripley’s Royal Rumble win, he pointed at the WrestleMania sign and drew attention to doing it deliberately and called it the “mandatory point.” He said, “And Dominik Mysterio is there too.” He said when Phoenix was getting beat down, he felt helpless and he isn’t the man who used to that feeling. He said they made a bad problem even worse because he is a vindictive, cruel bastard who will sink to any level to get his pound of flesh.

Phoenix cut in and began to challenge Ripley, but she was interrupted by The Judgment Day music. Balor said it might be time for Edge to say “I quit.” He laughed. Dominik said they might have heard “because word on the street travels fast.” He said since they were last around, he has served hard time. He told them to run along before he does something to them that he learned on the inside. He said he did it to his “deadbeat dad” and he didn’t even make it to the Royal Rumble match. Fans chanted “You suck!”

Priest then talked about his plans to beat Angelo Dawkins and earn his slot in Money in the Bank. He cut himself off and told Balor that Edge has him so flustered he can’t even speak right now. He said he will go into the Elimination Chamber and become U.S. Champion. He said he wished Ripley was there, but she is traveling the world promoting WrestleMania. Edge told him to shut up.

Edge said they don’t know what they want. He accused Priest of once saying he didn’t want a leader, but now he’s following Balor around “like a giant Labradoodle.” He said he and Phoenix have each other’s back, but they’d “drop each other faster than ex-com Dom dropped his drawers in the clink.” He said it makes sense given how many times he’s screwed his dad over. He said he can’t wait until Rey snaps and 619s his teeth down his throat.

Pheonix said the real reason Ripley isn’t there is last week she speared her soul out of her body. She challenged Balor & Ripley to face them at the Elimination Chamnber. Balor said they accept, but Edge & Phoenix still have to make it to the Chamber. They walked to hte ring and circled Edge and Phoenix. The Street Profits ran out to even the odds. Edge speared Balor. Ford threw Dominik into the ring. Phoenix gave Dominik a Glam Slam.

(Keller’s Analysis: Basic stuff. Dominik was the highlight. Edge’s attempts at humor and clever lines were the worst parts, which isn’t a surprise as his one-liners are just awful.) [c]

(1) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. ANGELO DAWKINS – Elimination Chamber qualifier

As the match began, they went to a split-screen that showed that during the break, Adam Pearce came out and ordered everyone else gone from ringside. Meanwhile, Priest bailed out to ringside. Dawkins knocked him into and over the announce desk. Back in the ring, Priest punched a leaping Dawkins out of mid-air. Priest took control at ringside and clotheslined Dawkins. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Dawkins was in control after both hit each other mid-ring with clotheslines. Graves called it a see-saw battle from the start. Dawkins landed an exploder suplex for a two count. Priest recovered as Dawkins slowly climbed to the top rope. Priest kicked Dawkins and then hit a Flatliner for a two count at 10:00. Dawkins came back with a silencer for a near fall. Dawkins climbed back to the top rope and landed a swanton for a near fall. After back and forth mid-ring exchanges, Priest landed a spinning kick and South of Heaven for the win.

WINNER: Priest in about 13:00 to earn a spot in the Chamber.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was what you’d expect from these two – hard-hitting, evenly fought, but a little clunky in a couple places. A lot of people were looking forward to Montez Ford and Dawkins both being in the Chamber, but apparently that’s not happening.)

-They showed Austin Theory arriving at the arena earlier in the day in a sports car convertible. He carried the U.S. Title belt over his shoulder.

-Patrick said Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble and they’d look back at Smackdown after the break. [c]

-Graves congratulated Bad Bunny for his 2023 Grammy Award.

-Pearce oversaw the Maximum Male Models signing a contract to move to Raw. Chelsea Green approached Pearce and complained about her accommodations, having received the wrong kind of chocolate. When she complained about not being in the Chamber, he said she didn’t last five seconds in the Rumble. She said she could contact his superior. She said she has family in the audience and she’d like an opportunity. She said she wanted to be presented as “the big star I am.” She said if it doesn’t happen, she could make one call and have him fired.

-Graves asked “who this chic has dirt on” that she thinks she can get Pearce fired. Patrick threw to the video recap from Smackdown of the Bloodline and Sami Zayn segment.

-Patrick hyped the Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet match coming up later.

-Baron Corbin and JBL made their ring entrance. [c]

(2) BARON CORBIN (w/JBL) vs. DEXTER LUMIS (w/Johnny Gargano)

Corbin applied a nerve hold on the mat early. Lumis made a comeback with punches and a clothesline in the corner. He landed a running bulldog, a back suplex, and a leaping legdrop after a kip up. He set up another move, but Corbin elbowed out of it. Lumis avoided a charging Dexter, who then hit his one-arm slam for the clean win. They cut immediately to JBL who looked displeased. Gargano entered the ring and applauded.

WINNER: Lumis in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: If they disband the JBL-Corbin alliance, that’d be just fine. They have zero chemistry and it’s somehow set Corbin back from where he was before this. JBL isn’t producing anything to value here because he doesn’t seem to believe in Corbin on any level, either.)

-They went to Graves and Patrick at ringside. Graves said Corbin associated with one of the great wrestling minds in JBL, but he can’t seem to get out of his own way. Patrick threw to a video clip of the attack before the cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch scheduled on Raw two weeks ago.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Lynch backstage and asked what tonight meant to her. Becky said it all began ten years ago in Orlando when she got off the plane to begin her WWE adventure. She said she met Saxton back then and also Bayley. She said Bayley high-fived people and hugged people and attached herself to whomever she thought could help her get to the top. She said she wanted to be great, too, but she smashed faces. She said Bayley isn’t happy with her success, so she attacked her and went after her shoulder and brought her family into it. She said she’ll teach Bayley not to bring her family into it. She said Bayley can bring her little friends and her little tricks, but there’s one hand she hasn’t played and she thinks tonight might be the night.

-Patrick plugged the cage match. Graves said the news broke earlier that a storm is on the way to Raw in the form of Brock Lesnar. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Brock Lesnar made his ring entrance. He was in full “ah shucks, golly gee Country Boy” mode as he talked about how much it bothers him that Bobby “Who” eliminated him from the Rumble. He said his mind is always on Lashley. He made a joke about having four or five hours of sex with his wife and then immediately thinking about Lashley after that. He pulled a contract out of his “five dollar jean vest” that lists him against Lashley at the Elimination Chamber. He told Lashley to come to the ring and sign it. Lashley’s music played and he made his way out, looking dapper as usual. Patrick said there is nothing that costs five dollars in Lashley’s wardrobe.