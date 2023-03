SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Fireside Chat queues up the best and worst matches from WrestleMania and watches them LIVE to analyze, digest, and have a good time. This episode is all things WrestleMania 13 and Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart.

Subscribe to the PWTorch YouTube channel HERE.

CATCH-UP: Update on Logan Paul contract status with WWE