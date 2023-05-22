5/17 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Tegan Nox vs. Nikki Cross, Brooke vs. Emma, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

MAY 17, 2023

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

REASONS TO WATCH…

Dana and Emma do it all for the noogie, the noogie

(1) DANA BROOKE vs. EMMA

The women slapped hands as the match started. Emma applied a side headlock and took Brooke down to the mat and gave her a noogie. Brooke swept Emma’s foot and covered for an early one-count. Brooke blocked a hip toss, then used a backslide to cover Emma for a two-count. Brooke applied a headlock and returned the noogie favor. Emma scoop slammed Brooke, then yelled, “Disrespect!” at the audience. Brooke reversed out of another slam and dropped Emma to the mat herself, then covered for two. Brooke took Emma to the mat with a head scissor takedown, then hit a reverse splashing elbow in the corner. Emma took Brooke down with a German suplex, then mounted her for a two-count cover. Emma applied a chin lock.

Brooke battled out and hit a jackknife cover for a two-count. Emma came back with a clothesline and covered Brooke for two. Emma flung Brooke face-first into two turnbuckles, then Brooke returned the favor at the third. Emma splashed Brooke in the same corner, then hit a low cross body to Brooke who was still slumped there. Emma covered for two.

While setting up for a suplex, Emma shouted, “This is your girl, huh? Disrespect!” Brooke reversed the hold and rolled up Emma for a surprise three-count.

WINNER: Dana Brooke by pinfall in 5:40.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Nothing special. This looked like a slow-motion practice session.)

(2) TEGAN NOX vs. NIKKI CROSS

The women locked up and seemed evenly matched. They twisted into a corner and the ref broke things up. Nox applied a side headlock but Cross fired her off toward the ropes. As Nox rebounded, Cross crouched to form a stumbling block, and Nox actually paused to check that Cross was in place before falling backward over her. Cross rolled up Nox for two, then Nox executed two quick arm drag takedowns. Nox ran at Cross with a European uppercut, but Cross was already falling away into the corner before the shot hit, causing Nox to fall awkwardly at Cross’s feet. Nox tossed Cross back into that corner and landed a few shots. Cross trotted across the apron to the next corner and began to climb, but Nox smashed her with a right cross, then knocked her off the apron to the floor. We cut to break.

Back in the ring, Nox suplexed Cross face-first to the mat before covering for two. Nox mounted Cross and landed repeated blows. She scowled and held her palms upward, then dealt some more punishment to Cross in the corner. She kicked a seated Cross square in the back, then applied a chin lock. The crowd was roused and began to cheer on Cross, who used that energy to escape with a jawbreaker. Cross blocked Nox’s punches, then knocked her down with a shoulder block. Cross ran the ropes, ducked two clotheslines, then hit a low drop kick to Nox’s knee, then a second one to knock her to the mat. Cross charged and splashed Nox in the corner. Cross sat on the top rope and hit Nox with a tornado DDT. Nox head butted Cross in the neck and shoulder area. The women traded deliberate blows in the middle of the ring. Cross rolled up Nox for two, then hit a twisting neckbreaker that was good for the three-count.

WINNER: Nikko Cross by pinfall in 5:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Holy crap, did this have a rough start. Things smoothed out and the match ended well, albeit about two minutes shy of your standard second Main Event match.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 6.8

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42

CATCH-UP: 5/10 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Roxanne Perez vs. Emma, Frazer vs. Tozawa, more