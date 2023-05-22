AEW officially announces Fight Forever video game release date

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW officially announced on Monday morning that the Fight Forever video game will be released on June 29. This is the company’s first video game and was masterminded by former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega.

“When I first signed with AEW, Tony Khan gave me the opportunity to assemble the best gaming team that understands and respects professional wrestling, to make the best wrestling games ever,” said Kenny Omega, Executive Vice President and former AEW World Champion and World Tag Team Champion at AEW said in a company press release. “Thanks to our incredible collaboration with Geta, YUKE’s and THQ Nordic, a new era of professional wrestling gaming is quickly approaching. AEW: Fight Forever has exceeded my highest expectations, and I’m confident that June 29 will be a momentous day for wrestling fans and gamers alike.”

“Since our initial announcement, fans worldwide have shown unbridled passion around the launch of Fight Forever, and AEW has proven through our exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action that good things come to those who wait,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “With Fight Forever, Kenny and our world-class team have delivered an authentic, nostalgic feel of wrestling games past, along with the unmatched creativity that AEW brings to the table. It’s going to be cool to see our fans finally getting a fresh and much-needed alternative next-gen console wrestling game on June 29. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and I’m excited for them to experience this new way to engage with our stars.”

The AEW Fight Forever video game will contain the following features:

Single Matches

Tag-Team Matches

3-Way Matches

4-Way Matches

Ladder Matches

Casino Battle Royale

Falls Count Anywhere Matches

Unsanctioned Lights Out Matches (allows use of weapons and, of course, lots of blood) o Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches

Career Mode

Wide Range of Customization Modes

Online Multiplayer

