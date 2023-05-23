News Ticker

WWE announces Money in the Bank qualifying matches set to begin next week

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 23, 2023

WWE announces qualifying matches for Money in the Bank
WWE Money in the Bank logo (c) WWE.com
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced during this week’s episode of WWE Raw that Money in the Bank qualifying matches would begin next week on Raw.

WWE will head to the UK for the annual Money in the Bank PLE. They have not announced who the competitors taking place in the qualifying matches will be.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 airs live on Peacock on Saturday July 1 from the UK. No matches have been officially announced for the show.

CATCH-UP: WWE Raw Results (5/22): Keller’s report with analysis of Nakamura vs. Balor, Lesnar and Cody in arena, Imperium vs. Riddle & KO & Sami

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*