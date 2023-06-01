FREE PODCAST 5/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: CM Punk officially announced, Double or Nothing fallout, live callers, emails (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with caller and email input from listeners. They discuss the job AEW did following up Double or Nothing with some strengths and weaknesses in how it was handled. Also, reaction to the mega-heat Don Callis got, the CM Punk announcement, how having two women’s titles diminished the impact of Kris Statlander’s win, Wheeler Yuta, Hook and Jungle Boy, and much more.

